Ballarat pair face hundreds of fraud charges

Two people will face court next month charged with hundreds of counts of financial fraud.
It's understood the pair - a 55-year-old Lake Wendouree man and a 48-year-old Alfredton woman - were employed by a Ballarat-based towing business.
In a statement, a Victoria Police spokesperson said they had been charged with 318 offences after an investigation from Ballarat Crime Investigation detectives.
"Victoria Police had previously used this company's services prior to the investigation," they said.
"Victoria Police has suspended using the company's services indefinitely."
The pair will appear in the Ballarat Magistrates' Court on December 14.
