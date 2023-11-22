The Courier
Thursday, 23 November 2023
Can stones reduce speeding cars in Bridge Mall?

November 23 2023 - 4:30am
Paving using the blocks is anticipated to start in 2024. Picture by Lachlan Bence
Ballarat's almost $19 million Bridge Mall redevelopment is utilising local resources including bluestone.

