Can stones reduce speeding cars in Bridge Mall?

Ballarat's almost $19 million Bridge Mall redevelopment is utilising local resources including bluestone.
The bluestone, taken from the former La Trobe Street saleyards, will not only be a form of sustainability but also help with road safety.
City of Ballarat development and growth director Natalie Robertson said the reclaimed blocks would reduce speed.
"Textured bluestone and the narrow, meandering carriageway has been designed by traffic experts to keep vehicle speeds low through the newly redeveloped space," she said.
Another feature of the bluestone blocks was showcasing Ballarat's heritage.
"The bluestone blocks represent more than a century of Ballarat history and we are proud to re-use locally sourced materials as part of the Bridge Mall project," Ms Robertson said.
"The reclaimed bluestone will be sawn smooth to provide easy accessibility for pedestrians in the laneways and the uncut cobbles will be laid with the weathered side facing up at vehicle thresholds and key points along the new street to create a textured finish."
Works began mid-2023, kickstarting with the removal of the playground and earlier in January, Grenville Street works started.
Council has worked with traders in the space so ensure access was still available for shoppers for the Christmas and holiday period.
The paving, including the saleyards salvaged bluestone, will commence early 2024. The Bridge Mall redevelopment project is expected to be completed by mid-2024.
Overall, the reopened Bridge Mall will include a single lane road, play space and community gathering area, Foundry Way civic gathering and meeting space, Little Bridge Street pedestrian crossing, Sturt Street bike path, and Grenville Street southbound lanes will be converted to a linear park.
