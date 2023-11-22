'Zero' to heroes: how this health service is setting gold standard in training

Meryn Pease is unsure she has heard of "anything like this" in her career: a small rural health service bucking national trends to set a golden standard in the Australian Training Awards.
Almost five years ago, Beaufort and Skipton Health Service had "zero" pathways for non-clinical staff.
A change in culture and opportunities has encouraged almost two-thirds of the non-clinical team to step out of their comfort zones and explore new workplace opportunities to up-skill.
Ms Pease, the health service's chief executive, said this had helped the community organisation to improve the quality in care, especially in at-home aged care.
She had just never imagined this would attract national attention.
Beaufort and Skipton Health Service has won the Australian Training Awards' small employer of the year title with recognition to how each employee is treated as an individual.
This nod, in a gala ceremony in Hobart, comes after the health service captured the Victorian award in August.
"In an industry with a 10 per cent turnover rate, ours is three per cent," Ms Pease said. "This shows how much we have grown as a workforce bucking the trend and the improved quality of care we deliver.
"We've also improved students' experience - they love it and want to come back. Five years ago we were not taking students."
Ms Pease said the changes had largely been driven by the health service's training and development manager Kim Stevens and workplace trainer and careers adviser Jody Sutherland in helping non-clinical staff to feel more engaged and valued in an industry that tended to focus on medical careers.
With two campuses, including a medical practice and allied health services, the health service plays a crucial role in meeting the healthcare needs of about 6000 residents in the wider Beaufort and Skipton communities.
RELATED COVERAGE:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.