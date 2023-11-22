The Courier
Wednesday, 22 November 2023
Home/News/Latest News

Is the state government spending $600,000 on digital signs? They're not sure

Nieve Walton
By Nieve Walton
November 22 2023 - 4:34pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lydiard Street Ballarat, inset building facades on Lydiard Street and drone photo of the train station . Pictures by Adam Trafford, Kate Health and Adam Spencer
Lydiard Street Ballarat, inset building facades on Lydiard Street and drone photo of the train station . Pictures by Adam Trafford, Kate Health and Adam Spencer

The state government has lofty goals to implement new digital navigation tools to improve tourism visits, but despite thousands of dollars allocated, details are scarce.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nieve Walton

Nieve Walton

Journalist

Nieve covers federal and state politics for The Courier focusing on Ballarat, Wendouree, Eureka and Ripon electorates. She also covers Hepburn and Pyrenees shires. As a former dancer and art and theater enthusiast she would love to hear about your latest art exhibition or performance. You can send her an email at nieve.walton@thecourier.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.