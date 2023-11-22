'Sad state of affairs': Repeat offenders sentenced after firearm thefts

Two men who stole guns and ammunition, tools and a car from properties across the Ballarat area will spend years behind bars.
Cooper Stuckey, 25, and Troy Briscoe, 40, were sentenced in the Victorian County Court after both pleading guilty to charges including theft of motor vehicle and theft of firearms.
The court heard during the night of November 10, 2022, Stuckey and Briscoe broke into a Sebastopol home while the occupants were sleeping, and stole a Mitsubishi Pajero from the residences garage.
About 6am that morning they were later caught on CCTV parking the car in a field behind a service station which they entered to buy items.
Later the same day about 10.50am, the pair used the stolen Pajero as they burgled a property in Newlyn North.
Briscoe entered the house by forcing open the front door, while Stuckey drove to the rear of the property and used the car to ram open the shed.
Once they gained access to the building, they loaded power tools and firearms including a shotgun and rifle into the Pajero.
At a later date, Stuckey broke into a shed in Enfield where he stole more guns and ammunition.
Several of the stolen weapons are yet to be recovered by police.
Judge Smallwood said the crimes had been committed with a "great deal of gusto", and with total disrespect for the victims.
He said the couple who had their car stolen were pensioners in their late 70s and had lost about $10,000 because of the theft.
When addressing the two offenders' personal circumstances, Judge Smallwood said both came from "extremely unfortunate backgrounds", and had been in the criminal system since they were teenagers.
The court heard, Stuckey had been educated at Colac Secondary College until year 10, before finding work as a roof tiler and in an abattoir.
Judge Smallwood said he had started drinking and smoking cannabis from a young age, and had been using methamphetamine since he was 16.
"It's clear you need treatment over an extended period of time, your prospects of rehabilitation are bleak, even at 25," he said.
When addressing Briscoe's personal circumstances, Judge Smallwood said the father-of-six had suffered from "extraordinary experiences" as a young person.
It's clear you need treatment over an extended period of time, your prospects of rehabilitation are bleak, even at 25.- Judge John Smallwood
The court heard Briscoe had used substances such as heroin from a young age, and suffered from ADHD, post traumatic stress disorder and a depressive disorder.
Judge John Smallwood described the situation as a "very sad state of affairs", but said the community was entitled to be protected.
On Tuesday, at a plea hearing, the court was told that in a phone call a week after his arrest on November 25, 2022, Briscoe indicated that he may have still had other firearms - and they were somewhere in the community.
Defence lawyer Briana Proud said the 40-year-old was making a statement in the call.
"All he's saying is that he knows where they are," she said.
Ms Proud told the court there was no evidence the Buninyong man was planning any activities with any guns that were unaccounted for.
Judge Smallwood disagreed.
"He literally says in the phone call from prison: Where's all my bang bangs?," he said.
"He wants to know where they are.
"What possible purpose would you have these firearms for?
"Where are the rest?
"Are they for stick-ups around Ballarat?"
The court was told that of the eight stolen firearms, three had not been recovered.
Stuckey's defence lawyer Robert Morgan told the court his client was stealing guns to sell and support an ice habit.
"These guns are used in stick-ups," Judge Smallwood said.
"End of story."
He sentenced Stuckey to a total effective sentence of five years and three months with a non-parole period of three-and-a-half years.
Briscoe was sentenced to a three-and-a-half year sentence with a non-parole period of two years and four months.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.