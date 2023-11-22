Passion for arts grows as Mount Rowan shows its creative talents

Strong demand for arts and technology subjects at Mount Rowan Secondary College will see their VCE offerings expanded next year to include theatre studies.
Increasing numbers of students are finding their artistic passions at the school with drama and media also being offered to more year levels.
The artistic talent of Mount Rowan students from all year levels will be on show for visitors to the school's annual Arts After 5 exhibition on Thursday November 23.
Paintings, printmaking, sculpture, wood, digital and mixed media works will be displayed in and around the school cafeteria and other buildings throughout the school along with performances in the auditorium, music room and other spaces.
"This is a combination of the year's work of our students," said visual and performing arts learning area leader Shae Attrill.
"They are quite proud to have their works on display and have been working toward this all year."
There will be more than 150 framed artworks alone, as well as mixed media 3D sculptures, textile work, paperwork and more.
"This is a combination of our core art and technology subjects, visual and performing arts, electives and VCE subjects," Ms Attrill said.
Each year the school buys one year 12 artwork and this year's pick, Connor Brown's Truly Beautiful?, will be on show.
"As students go through senior levels that's when they start to really refine their passion for which art media they want to work in," she said.
