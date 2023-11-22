The Courier
Thursday, 23 November 2023
Home/News/Latest News

Search for missing teenager Chanel

By Staff Reporters
November 23 2023 - 10:12am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Missing Ballarat teenager Chanel. Picture from Victoria Police
Missing Ballarat teenager Chanel. Picture from Victoria Police

Police are appealing for help to find missing 17-year-old Chanel.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.