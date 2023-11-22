Search for missing teenager Chanel

Police are appealing for help to find missing 17-year-old Chanel.
She was last seen in Ballarat North on November 22 about 6am.
According to a post on the official Ballarat Police Eyewatch Facebook page, she was last seen wearing a black hooded jumper, white jeans, and carrying a pink duffle bag and pink tote bag.
She is described as about 167cm tall with tanned olive skin, copper-coloured hair, and brown eyes.
Police and family have concerns for Chanel's welfare due to her age.
Anyone with information is urged to phone Ballarat police station on 5336 6000.
