Hundreds of sheep stolen from Lexton farm

About 600 sheep have been stolen from a property near Lexton in the past months, with police suspecting multiple trucks would have been seen in the area.
According to a Victoria Police media release, Ballarat Crime Investigation Unit detectives and the Farm Crime coordination unit believe 585 12-month-old merinos of mixed sex were stolen from the farm on the Sunraysia Highway.
Police said this would have occurred sometime between July 23 and September 19.
Another 16 merino rams were stolen from the same farm in a second incident, between November 4 and November 6.
Police suspect a livestock truck or multiple movements with a stock trailer or similar may have been used to steal the sheep.
In a statement, Farm Crime coordination unit Inspector Paul Hargreaves said it was a "concerning and unique theft" of "stud quality" breeding rams and sheep.
"Farm crime strikes at the very heart of a farmer's livelihood, resulting in hardships that extend far beyond monetary losses," he said.
"Every piece of information matters greatly in solving crimes. So, whether you witness something, overhear something, possess knowledge, or even harbor suspicions related to sheep theft, please don't hesitate to report it immediately.
"By promptly reporting anything unusual to the authorities, you could be the vital link in solving crime."
Anyone in the farming community who notices suspicious activity, no matter how small, is encouraged to contact their local police station immediately or make an anonymous report to Crime Stoppers Victoria on 1800 333 000 or via www.crimestoppers.com.au
If you're the victim of livestock theft, contact your local police station or the Police Assistance Line on 131 444. Phone 000 for immediate assistance.
