The Courier
Home/News/Latest News

Hundreds of sheep stolen from Lexton farm

By Staff Reporters
Updated November 23 2023 - 10:05am, first published 10:04am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Hundreds of sheep stolen from Lexton farm
Hundreds of sheep stolen from Lexton farm

About 600 sheep have been stolen from a property near Lexton in the past months, with police suspecting multiple trucks would have been seen in the area.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.