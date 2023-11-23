Expect another two years of interruptions on the Ballarat train line

The state government is bringing forward much-needed upgrades and level crossing removals on the Ballarat train line east of Melton, but commuters can expect years of interruptions ahead.
According to a state government media release, three level crossings in Melton and one in Truganina will be fast-tracked, with construction to begin in 2024.
Works at Melton station, and at the four level crossings, are expected to be complete by 2026.
Two of the crossing removals - at Exford Road and Coburn Road in Melton - will use a new rail trench, while the other two, at Ferris Road in Melton and Hopkins Road in Truganina, will use a new road bridge.
This will save residents in the area up to 28 minutes in the morning peak, according to the state government.
The Melton station upgrade will include a new platform and better lighting and accessibility.
The upgrades follow other level crossing removals at Deer Park, at Robinsons Road, Mount Derrimut Road, and Fitzgerald Road.
However, despite the government media release stating the station upgrade will "pav(e) the way for future Improvements to the line and increased train capacity" and "allow for future transport upgrades to support the growing population", it's not clear what this will mean for the Ballarat V/Line.
A long-term plan for the Ballarat line, after its $500 million upgrade finished in 2021, is to eventually electrify the line from Melton to Melbourne and quadruplify the track - this would extend suburban services to Melton, which has a booming population, and separate V/Line trains, meaning faster trips for Ballarat passengers.
Groups like the Rail Futures Institute and Committee for Ballarat have been calling for this upgrade for years, while the City of Melton council has also pushed for this upgrade in its "Moving Melton" initiative.
There have been concerns that without separation, Ballarat V/Line trains would be stuck behind eventual suburban services stopping at every station from Melton into the city, mirroring the frustrating journey Gippsland line trains are forced to make once they get to Pakenham.
The state Department of Transport and Planning has been asked for clarification on the level crossing removal plans, to see if there'll be space for future quadruplication.
Ballarat station is due for its own major upgrade, adding a desperately-needed overpass, but despite the state government promising $49.2 million in this year's budget, not many details on this project have been released, including timelines or concept designs.
Meanwhile, consultation is open on future upgrades to the Western Freeway between Melton and Caroline Springs, including potential overpasses or extra lanes, through the state government's EngageVic website.
Engagement on the Melton rail projects has also opened, which will guide design work to be released next year.
