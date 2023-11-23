The Couriersport
Thursday, 23 November 2023
Home/Sport/Australian Rules Multimedia
Recruiting

BFNL young key tall falls into hands of Melton South

DB
By David Brehaut
November 23 2023 - 8:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ryder Rousch with his BFNL under-19 best and fairest trophy this year. Picture by Adam Trafford.
Ryder Rousch with his BFNL under-19 best and fairest trophy this year. Picture by Adam Trafford.

A promising young Ballarat Football Netball League forward has fallen into the lap of Melton South.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
DB

David Brehaut

Senior sports journalist

Senior sports journalist with The Courier in Ballarat.

More from sports
Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.