Publican swaps beers to coffees, proves not quite the 'walk in the park'

Melanie Whelan
By Melanie Whelan
November 25 2023 - 5:30am
Former City Oval Hotel publican Robert Gayton and wife Julie have opened 321 Cafe in Learmonth with front of house Beth Wright (far left) and chef Dave Chambers. Picture by Adam Trafford
Former City Oval Hotel publican Robert Gayton and wife Julie have opened 321 Cafe in Learmonth with front of house Beth Wright (far left) and chef Dave Chambers. Picture by Adam Trafford

One of the city's most popular publicans is now fine-tuning his barista skills after re-opening a country café.

Journalist

