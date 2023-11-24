Publican swaps beers to coffees, proves not quite the 'walk in the park'

One of the city's most popular publicans is now fine-tuning his barista skills after re-opening a country café.
Robert Gayton has spent the past month adjusting to the café trade in Learmonth. He thought it would be "a walk in the park," and instead found a steep learning curve.
Mr Gayton had poured his last pint at City Oval Hotel on June 30. At the time, the parochial Richmond supporter told The Courier he was "pulling a Damian Hardwick" and stepping back to take some time to regroup.
In Hardwick fashion, Mr Gayton popped up a couple of months later in a new town with a new challenge.
His 321 Café fills the spot left behind by Café Sidra, which had been closed for about six months.
Everything had seemed serendipitous to Mr Gayton, who had felt he was struggling after 16 years behind the bar at City Oval. He found the caper had become a "pretty tough gig" with the COVID-19 pandemic restrictions and staff shortages wearing him down.
One of his regulars came into the bar one night, the landlord of the Learmonth café, and invited him to visit the venue. Memories of the "lovely" back deck, with the blinds pulled up and an outdoor pizza oven, stuck with Mr Gayton.
His wife had grown up in the area and he knew Frosty, the town's publican, well.
Months later when Patrick Glenane - leading publican David Canny's nephew - rocked up interested in the City Oval, Mr Gayton felt it was all the right fit.
"The opportunity sometimes presents itself. It happens for a reason," Mr Gayton said. "People would ask me what do I want to be doing in 10 years. Everyone says a great publican stays until he dies in his pub.
"I thought it would be nice to get a bit more time out. I'd get to tell all my silly old stories to a new audience. Learmonth hasn't had much out there for about six months. I used to run the Cobden pub and I know the importance of places like these for regional towns."
Mr Gayton's hospitality career started in Melbourne cafes decades ago before inheriting the Cobden pub from his uncle Bob in 1984 and continuing a family publican tradition that dated back almost a century at the time.
In Learmonth, beer is the easy part for Mr Gayton, who has had to fast sharpen up the finer points of lattes, soy, short and long blacks. He said his new locals had been quick to offer advice on their café expectations.
Mr Gayton said could not think how those new to hospitality would adapt in opening up a café, given the need to be across all the permits and tradies needed to keep everything running smoothly. This has included finding support from the men's shed.
Gradually, Mr Gayton has been making the community feel at home, whether it be a Friday night tab open for a group of big country boys, a wake for a prominent and beloved community member, or people calling past to introduce themselves and their dogs.
This is a place where people can also buy their newspapers, including The Courier, and this has spared many retirees a trip into Miners Rest.
School students have been putting up their hand to work in the café, especially with a bumper Christmas and summer expected ahead, and Mr Gayton said a full Lake Learmonth looked an especially beautiful tourist spot.
Plenty of support has popped in from City Oval Hotel to help in the early days as Mr Gayton adjusts to big functions. His main chef from the hotel Dave Chambers, who had took time off from the trade before Mr Gayton had left, has jumped in to lead meals in 321 Café.
"You have to be everything to everyone," Mr Gayton said. "The hardest thing I'm struggling with is I'm still staying up too late working."
But he was getting used to the change in pace and scenery and helping to boost the Learmonth community.
