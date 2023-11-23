Safe for all: Where council could build its next public toilets

Diverse facilities was one of the key priorities for Ballarat's council when establishing a new public toilet strategy for the city.
City of Ballarat has one of the highest public toilet to population ratios in regional Victoria, but with its new Public Toilet Strategy, the council is aiming for more inclusive facilities.
The strategy included 68 recommendations around signage, maintenance, future structures, accessibility, placement, safety, fittings, design and more.
The idea behind the new strategy was to identify and respond to future needs, as well as availability for the whole of Ballarat, including people with children, older people, people with disabilities and gender diverse people.
Ballarat currently has 55 public toilet facilities, which is 4.8 toilets per 10,000 residents.
Greater Geelong has 3.3 toilets per 10,000 residents, Bendigo has 4.4 toilets per 10,000 and the only regional city with a higher ratio was Shepparton with 5.5 toilets.
Ballarat's population is growing on average by two per cent every year, with an anticipated 26 per cent increase by 2036, from 113,763 residents to 144,108.
Feedback from the community - some 334 people responded to the council survey - found most people were concerned with cleanliness, and convenience was the most important considerations for public toilet facilities.
Most wanted to see facilities located at parks or playgrounds, at shopping areas or sporting venues.
Following the loss of the underground toilets at Lake Wendouree, the council will conduct an impact assessment for a potential new public toilet around the southern edge of the lake - infrastructure and environment director Bridget Wetherall said the blocks could cost upwards of $400,000.
Three other proposed cubicle blocks will have a accessible compliant toilet, and a male and female cubicle.
Suggested locations include near the Bridge Mall and at De Soza Park in Buninyong.
Specifically, the future toilet provisions that include a male, female, disabled and all gender facilities.
"They [all gender facilities] will be for anybody to use, those destination toilets will be able to accommodate everyone's needs and with separate cubicles," Ms Wetherall said.
Due to the cost, Ms Wetherall said it was "unlikely" to have these sorts of facilities in every public toilet location.
"That's why we have to look at other options to reduce the number of pupils and then reduce the cost but still try and find the best solution to accommodating diverse needs," she said.
All public toilets must have disability access to be compliant.
In Ballarat, more than 16 per cent of the population identify as living with a disability, and having accessible public facilities is important to ensure a safe environment for all.
From survey respondents, 130 people preferred single-sex toilets, 78 people have no preference, 66 people wanted all-gender toilets and 27 wanted uni-sex toilets.
In the 2022-2026 LGBTQIA+ Inclusion Plan, it has an action to ensure facilities provision for all genders - all genders meaning male, female and non-binary.
When discussing the strategy, councillors agreed it was vital to have a safe and clean environment for everyone.
When it came to some residents concern over gender diverse access, Councillor Mark Harris said you don't ask about gender when you're at home, it was just making that "transition" in a public space.
Councillor Peter Eddy also flagged the smaller regional areas in Ballarat's boundaries and it was "critical" not to forget those areas.
The recommendation was to monitor the need for provisions and if an increase was needed in regional Ballarat.
