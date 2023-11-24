Norwich Plaza's spruce-up continues: Check out the photos

Ballarat's Norwich Plaza is being transformed before our very eyes.
For the historical record, The Courier's crack team of photographers have been keeping an eye on the building as developers step in to strip back the retro '80s cladding.
It was huge news when the famous stopped clock was removed, and now the very name has been taken down, panel by panel.
Concept art for the new building, one of Ballarat's most prominent corners, shows a stark white building in a more modern style - a long way from both the historic Morsheads building and the more recent yellow exterior.
Works are expected to continue into next year, while in a separate project, the City of Ballarat is powering ahead with rebuilding a road through the Bridge Mall.
Paving, using bluestones salvaged from the former La Trobe Street saleyards, is expected to get under way early next year.
Shops are still open and ready to eagerly welcome Christmas shoppers during the works.
Grenville Street from Curtis Street to Little Bridge Street will remain closed permanently once the new road is finished, with parts to become a linear park.
Check out this timelapse video from the City of Ballarat below:
