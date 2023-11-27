These kinder kids have a fun new space thanks to their local community

Winning a small grant has resulted in a massive community-led garden overhaul for the little learners of Buninyong Uniting Kindergarten.
The kindergarten received a $500 grant through the Victorian School Garden Program but staff and parents quickly realised it was just a fraction of what was needed.
So a call was put out to the wider kinder community, Buninyong and Ballarat to help renovate a largely unused garden area into a new sensory garden.
"We were inundated with donations, advice, support, people's time and all sorts of things," said kinder teacher Jessica Barfoot.
"It was incredible. We had a working bee once we received the donations and we had many kinder families come on a Sunday ... and now it's a beautiful space that full of Indigenous plants that smell, feel and taste good. It's got stepping stones and it's just a beautiful spot to sit and play.
"We worked together as a team with the whole community."
Ms Barfoot said the children now like to play hopscotch, 'floor is lava' and other games in the garden area, and are eager to water their new plants and see how tall they have grown.
The kinder has about 140 children attend throughout the week, ensuring the new garden is well used and well-loved - a big change to what it was before.
"It was three tired garden beds with potato and rhubarb ... but with the Ballarat weather and when we were away for two week term holidays then six weeks over summer it was quite neglected," she said.
The new gardens will have an automatic watering system, which has also been donated to them, installed before the summer break.
Three bird boxes donated from the local Men's Shed will also be painted and installed in an old gum tree in the yard.
