'Dehumanised as a woman': Victim recounts nightmare after sexual assault

A victim has said she lives in a constant state of fear and vulnerability, after her partner sexually assaulted her despite her repeated requests for him to stop.
A 21-year-old man, who can't be named to protect the identity of the victim, pleaded guilty to two charges of sexual assault relating to the incident in the Ballarat Magistrates' Court.
The court heard over the course of two days the offender, who was 20-years-old at the time, ignored repeated requests by his partner to stop when he tried to initiate anal sex.
During sex, the victim asked the man to stop and was forced to push him away multiple times.
On one occasion, while positioned behind the victim, the man pulled the woman's arm behind her back to limit her ability to resist.
After the assault, the man sent multiple messages to the victim apologising for his actions.
A statement read to court on behalf of the victim said she had suffered from a distorted perception of self image, eating disorders and post traumatic stress disorder since the event.
"The sexual assault I experienced caused significant affect on my mental health, I struggled immensely with my self worth after being treated as only an object," she said.
"Sleeping, which used to be easy, is now a nightmare."
I was treated as only an object and it took every fibre of my being to realise I wasn't the problem.- Victim whose statement was read in court
The victim said after the assault she had been unable to work as she lost the motivation to complete simple tasks and had difficulty leaving her home.
She also said the trauma had negatively affected her relationship with some of her close family members as they had struggled to come to terms with the assault.
"No one should be forced to endure the pain and suffering I have over the past 12 months," she said.
"I was treated as only an object and it took every fibre of my being to realise I wasn't the problem."
"I was dehumanised as a woman [for someone's pleasure] and that's not my fault."
Defence counsel for the man said their client had accepted responsibility and was remorseful for his actions.
They said he was just 20-years-old when he committed the offence, and so the court should focus on his rehabilitation.
"He's a young man and didn't have the insight an older person might have, he has the capacity for learning," they said.
"There's more than 20 messages between the accused and the victim where he's apologising for it."
The 21-year-old has started a successful career as an excavator after leaving school at the age of 16, and his lawyer argued he should not be convicted for the offences as it may affect his future employment.
They also said the man had strong support from his family, had no criminal history and had entered a guilty plea at the earliest opportunity.
I want to give you a very clear warning today, if you have any misunderstanding about the way you should deal with intimate relationships seek some assistance.- Magistrate Mark Stratmann
Magistrate Mark Stratmann said it was "difficult" to hear how the victim had been affected.
He said the man had breached the significant amount of human trust involved in a sexual relationship.
"I want to give you a very clear warning today, if you have any misunderstanding about the way you should deal with intimate relationships seek some assistance," he said.
"If you come back to court for any of these offences, the consequences would rapidly escalate."
The man was convicted and fined $4000.
Affected by this story? There is help available.
You can phone the Ballarat Centre Against Sexual Assault, in Sebastopol, on 5320 3933, or free-call the crisis care line 24 hours on 1800 806 292.
Or phone Lifeline on 13 11 14, the Blue Knot Foundation on 1300 657 380, or Relationships Australia on 1300 364 277.
