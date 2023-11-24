Aikman's long road to recovery, now to a record

When Paul Aikman was diagnosed was bowel cancer, not only was he determined to beat the disease, but also to fight back and return to the sporting life he loves.
Aikman, 53, will this weekend - weather permitting - become the longest serving playing in the history of the Ballarat-Redan Cricket Club when he lines up in game 362 on Sunday against Lucas.
It was only a few seasons back that Aikman won the league bowling aggregate, but at the same time, he had a much tougher battle on his hands.
He said sport and his family made him determined to beat the disease.
"I suppose part of me inside, wanted to prove to myself I could get back to a level and play," he said.
"And I think I probably pushed myself to go even further, it's something I can look on and be really proud of."
Aikman first played at Ballarat-Redan in 1994, having spent his formative years growing up in Geelong.
He said he would look back on the record one day and no doubt be proud of what he'd achieved.
"It's something I haven't really thought about much over the journey, no doubt I'll reflect back one day, I think it'll sink in properly whenever I do stop playing," he said.
But talk of stopping playing is a long way in the future yet.
"Matt (son Matthew) just announced his partner is having a baby, so there's a few of them at the club who reckon I'm going to play with my grandson or granddaughter in 12 or 13 years time," he said.
"I'm still playing the twos, last year was seconds and thirds, this year with different personnel in the club, I've been able to push into the twos each week and I feel like I'm going pretty well at the minute."
He said he was always keen to stay involved with the Two Swords.
"Ever since I was a kid I loved playing cricket, we spent a fair bit of time in caravan parks and that sort of stuff growing up, playing cricket with other kids, mates at primary school. I grew to love the game just from watching it, it's been great to me," he said.
"I decided to stay at Ballarat-Redan all the way through, I had some really strong ties friendship-wise there, I also played footy at Ballarat Football Club, obviously at the same spot.
"When I first came to Ballarat, I was actually playing tennis, I'd played cricket in Geelong for six or seven years, since I was 16 through to 22-23, so if I had have come to Ballarat earlier, I probably would have had even more now."
During his career, Aikiman has to date amassed 361 games, hit 5964 runs at an average of 23.86, including two 100s and 26 50s with a highest scores of 148no. With the ball, he has 274 wickets at an average of a tick under 20, including four five-wicket hauls.
The Aikman name has become synonymous with sport in Ballarat with his wife Narelle and children Matthew, Ryan, Emma and Kate all having, or currently playing, administered or coached at high levels in this city, be it cricket, football, netball or basketball.
"I think the 400 is a possibility, I'm pretty sure Narelle likes me out of the way on the Saturday," he said.
"I think the only thing that would stop me is if I was going down to watch Ryan in the Premier League or Matt in the A Grade, but if I'm still enjoying it, and I can still catch up with them and their cricket when I can.
"I want to keep playing as long as I can, at the end of the day, you're a long time out of it.
"We instilled in our kids from a young age that they had to be involved in sport because we think it teaches really good values, we're proud of all their achievements in sport and their academic lives."
While the twos have had a middling season to date, the First XI are flying. Aikman puts that form down to belief.
"We had a real drive about belief this year," he said. "A lot of the guys have played their three, four, five seasons in A Grade now and it's time to take the next step. They've got the belief and they're starting to turn the results around."
