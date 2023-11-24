The Couriersport
Friday, 24 November 2023
Aikman's long road to recovery, now to a record

Greg Gliddon
By Greg Gliddon
Updated November 24 2023 - 4:44pm, first published 4:30pm
Paul Aikman is scheduled to play a club record 362nd game for Ballarat-Redan on Sunday. Picture by Kate Healy
Paul Aikman is scheduled to play a club record 362nd game for Ballarat-Redan on Sunday. Picture by Kate Healy

When Paul Aikman was diagnosed was bowel cancer, not only was he determined to beat the disease, but also to fight back and return to the sporting life he loves.

