BHBR REVIEW | Webbcona hold on to win thriller against Linton

BMS maintained its stranglehold on top of the ladder with a commanding win over Creswick on a day where the club celebrated the 300th game for Phillip Clamp. Clamp had a good day at the office, defeating long-time rival Gerry Flapper 19-13, while David Berry and Ryan Bedggood also skippered their teams to solid wins. Learmonth picked up its third win of the season with a convincing win over Ballarat, winning three of the four rinks.