BHBR REVIEW | Webbcona hold on to win thriller against Linton

Webbcona has moved clear in second place on the Ballarat Highlands Bowls Region Division 1 pennant, but the team it defeated in Linton has lost no friends after a thrilling contest on Saturday.
The two sides split the rinks a two each, but the gap came from the Matthew Collins skippered team, who defeated Brendan Vandenberg 34-13 that ultimately proved to be the difference between the sides.
Craig Grenfell got most of the margin back with a 25-9 win over Leah McArthur, while Craig Williams had a solid five-shot win over Ben McArthur, but Webbcona skipper Gary Johnson held his nerve in a tense final end to win by two shots over Brendan Williams and ultimately the contest.
Even though nothing could separate both Victoria and City Oval, who each won two rinks in their 76-all draw, it was a strange contest throughout with no rinks even coming remotely close.
Those adding up the totals at the end of the game might have got a shock that scores were tied with seven shots the closest margin in any of the four contests.
Victoria picked up wins through Craig Ford and Brenton Coad, while City Oval saw wins to Heath Fumberger and Benjamin Morris
With Victoria missing out on the full points, Sebastopol moved back into the top four after it claim 16 of the 18 points against Mount Xavier.
Remarkable both Victoria and Sebastopol are equal on points and shot difference, with just less than one percent separating the pair in fourth and fifth.
While eventually pulling away to an 11-shot win, it was far from a one-side contest with Mount Xavier able to keep the match interesting throughout. Will Matthews' 10-shot win and close victories to teams skippered by Scott Roberts and Gregory Brown got Sebas home.
BMS maintained its stranglehold on top of the ladder with a commanding win over Creswick on a day where the club celebrated the 300th game for Phillip Clamp. Clamp had a good day at the office, defeating long-time rival Gerry Flapper 19-13, while David Berry and Ryan Bedggood also skippered their teams to solid wins. Learmonth picked up its third win of the season with a convincing win over Ballarat, winning three of the four rinks.
Chris Steenhuis, Ben Horwood, Tony Lange, Matthew Collins 34 def Sydney Walters, Eugene Grigg, Nick Pearce, Brendan Vandenberg 13, Ross Brown, Geoff Gullock, Andrew Ingram, Ben McArthur 24 def by Stewart Williams, Danny Pridham, Aaron Wood, Craig Williams 29, Brett Collins, Harold Worsley, Wayne Pattie, Leah McArthur 9 def by Glenn Landers, Chris Fletcher, Martin Drinkwater, Craig Grenfell 25, Sarah Braybrook, Colin Young, Nathan Mahoney, Gary Johnson 21 def Malcolm Worthy, Roy Broughton, James Steven Fraser, Brendan Williams 19
Rebecca Booth, Dale Chalmers, Geoff Antonio, Alan Annear 19 def Geoff Allan, Adam McLean, Lindsay Trounce, Michael Storey 15, Greg Peel, Trevor Booth, Dean Cooper, Travis Hedger 16 def by Stephen Byron, Ross Jones, Darren Millar, David Berry 24, Peter Fontana, Rebecca Cooper, Bill Booth, Stephen Hepworth 13 def by David Andrews, Neil Morris, Travis Preston, Ryan Bedggood 21, Elise Bennett, John Matusik, Steve Pope, Gerry Flapper 13 def by Keith Urch, Craig Hurdsfield, Michael Jose, Philip Clamp 19
John Crawford, Grayson Widmer, Dean Campbell, Heather Hopkinson 13 def by William Rowe, Mark Powell, Addy Ryan, David Ryan 23, Michael Calagari, Rhiannon Williams, Dale McGregor, Paul Slater 20 def by Jake Mullane, Liz Bourke, David Kelly, Mick Casey 22, Kathryn Avery, Bob Williamson, Stan Barnett, Greg Stewart 11 def by Timothy Griffin, Gregory Ross, Grant Bourke, Ross Powell 28, Aaron Peterson, Paul Ashmore, Paul Ryan, Lindsay Annear 18 def Stephen Fitzgibbon, Craig Findlay, Leon Davey, Brendan Pym 17
David Ellis, Tim Beacham, Gary Green, Scott Roberts 21 def Ray Bellingham, Lynden Henderson, John Duggan, Paul Forrest 16, Kevin Lynch, Noel Sutherland, John Garvin, Will Matthews 24 def Darryl Boyd, Kevin McKeegan, Colin Thompson, Joshua Sargent 14, Anthony Beacham, Bruce Carter, Ian Warner, Rob Baker 18 def by Robert Storey, Daryl Lamb, Jack McDonald, Chris McDonald 26, Fred Reus, Brian Johnson, Alan Jones, Gregory Brown 18 def Stephen Blood, Stacey Forrest, Frank Duggan, Phillip McGrath 14
Donna Leeson, Michael Curtis, Alan Dennis, Sunni Haynes 15 def by Keneth Magrath, Tony Spurgo, Mitchell Walton, Heath Fumberger 22, John Jackson, Michael Cunningham, Noel Verlinden, Barry Clark 16 def by Peter Cameron, Lloyd Sims, Gary Hamilton, Benjamin Morris 26, Kane Silbereisen, David Leeson, Tony Wood, Craig Ford 27 def Joel Clark, Elizabeth Kierce, Leigh McKenzie, Chris Smith 19, Kevin Haintz, Kevin Coad, Wayne Lynch, Brenton Coad 18 def Robert Edwards, Ian Robinson, Wayne Roberts, Gavin Mann 9
BMS 117 points, +117 shot difference, WEBBCONA 100, +71, LINTON 84, +4, SEBASTOPOL 83, +99, Victoria 83, +99, City Oval 79, +39, Learmonth 59, -57, Creswick 55, -60, Mount Xavier 48, -57, Ballarat 12, -255
