The Courier
Sunday, 26 November 2023
BHBR REVIEW | Webbcona hold on to win thriller against Linton

Greg Gliddon
Updated November 25 2023 - 7:42pm, first published 7:38pm
Philip Clamp of BMS enjoys his 300th hit-out with plenty of spectators the barking out the instructions. Picture by Lachlan Bence
Webbcona has moved clear in second place on the Ballarat Highlands Bowls Region Division 1 pennant, but the team it defeated in Linton has lost no friends after a thrilling contest on Saturday.

