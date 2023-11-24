The Courier
Friday, 24 November 2023
Home/News/Latest News
Court

'Stay away from these people': Warning after alleged violence in front of children

BH
By Bryan Hoadley
Updated November 24 2023 - 1:32pm, first published 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A Ballarat bricklayer has allegedly subjected his ex-partner to a series of terrifying abuse, which included dragging her out of bed by her hair in front of their two young children.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
BH

Bryan Hoadley

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.