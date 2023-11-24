'Stay away from these people': Warning after alleged violence in front of children

A Ballarat bricklayer has allegedly subjected his ex-partner to a series of terrifying abuse, which included dragging her out of bed by her hair in front of their two young children.
The 32-year-old man, who can't be named to protect the identity of the victim, applied for bail in the Ballarat Magistrates' Court after allegedly contravening a family violence intervention order.
According to a police informant, the man had two children with the victim from a six year relationship which recently ended.
On October 16, 2023, the man allegedly unlocked the back door and entered his former partner's Wendouree home about 7:20pm.
When he found his partner lying in the bedroom with their two young children, he allegedly dragged her out of bed by her hair, before pinning her against the wall and calling her a "filthy s**t".
The man then left the house.
On November 19, 2023, the man again allegedly entered the house without the victim's permission, and took her car key while she was putting the bins out.
When she returned, he threatened to steal her car, before leaving the premises.
After this incident the victim had her locks changed.
About 6.30pm on November 21, the man allegedly attempted to unlock the back door again but was unable to do so.
The victim then heard him telling their young daughter to open the front door for him.
When this didn't happen, the woman allegedly heard him driving off in her car.
The man again allegedly entered the house about 3am on November 22, by climbing through the laundry window.
Once inside the house, he allegedly entered the victim's bedroom, who was awake and recording him.
After pretending to back out of the room, the man allegedly charged at the victim and attempted to wrestle the phone out of her hands.
He was unable to grab the phone, and allegedly fled from the residence.
The police prosecutor opposed granting the man bail as they said he had an extensive criminal history and had previously breached a family violence intervention order.
Get on with your work, stay where you live and stay away from these people, get the message?- Magistrate Mark Stratmann
After being found guilty of persistent contraventions of family violence orders on May 16, 2023, the bricklayer spent 107 days in prison.
The 32-year-old, who self-represented, said he had stable living conditions with his step-daughter in Winter Valley, and regular employment as a bricklayer.
He said he didn't want anything to do with his ex-partner and disputed her version of events.
"I'm a good dad and a good person," he said.
"It's not fair I don't get a chance to prove that, I just get sent to jail every time."
Magistrate Mark Stratmann granted the man bail under the condition he reports to police twice weekly and lives in Winter Valley under curfew from 10pm to 6am.
"If you don't comply I'll have you brought back before me, and unless there's something quite exceptional you'll be locked away," he said.
"Get on with your work, stay where you live and stay away from these people, get the message?"
The man will reappear in the Ballarat Magistrates' Court on December 4, 2023.
Affected by this story? There is help available.
You can phone the Ballarat Centre Against Sexual Assault, in Sebastopol, on 5320 3933, or free-call the crisis care line 24 hours on 1800 806 292.
Or phone Lifeline on 13 11 14, the Blue Knot Foundation on 1300 657 380, or Relationships Australia on 1300 364 277.
