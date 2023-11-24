The Courier
Pony Club trials set to overcome Victoria Park arson attack

Greg Gliddon
By Greg Gliddon
Updated November 24 2023 - 3:22pm, first published 2:30pm
A temporary water jump has been installed at the Victoria Park cross country track for this weekend's horse trials, less than two months after a fire destroyed several jumps. Picture by Kate Healy
A temporary water jump has been installed at the Victoria Park cross country track for this weekend's horse trials, less than two months after a fire destroyed several jumps. Picture by Kate Healy

Victoria Park's cross country track is back in action less than two months after an arson attack burned several jumps.

