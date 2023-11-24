Pony Club trials set to overcome Victoria Park arson attack

Victoria Park's cross country track is back in action less than two months after an arson attack burned several jumps.
Almost 250 competitors will take to the dressage arena, showjumping and cross country courses across the weekend for the annual Ballarat Pony Club Horse Trials.
President of the Ballarat Pont Club Yona Lloyd said the club was excited to be up-and-running again after the fire destroyed a number of jumps over AFL grand final weekend.
"We're running at 245 horses, so we're really happy," he said. "There are quite a few other horse competitions on this weekend around the state, so to pull those numbers is great and goes to show that we run a great competition at the pony club grounds.
"The major event at Camperdown is only a couple of weeks away, so this event will have many competitors who are getting ready for that.
"Saturday is most of the dressage and some of the showjumping with cross country and the rest of the showjumping on Sunday.
"This event is a qualifier for our pony club member for the state championships which will be held in late April next year"
He said the club was overwhelmed by the response of the community after the fires.
"We had an amazing response through a Gofundme, which raised just over $11,000," he said. "We've been able to build six new fences to replace the eight or nine that go burned in total.
"We've also been able to do a temporary repair on our main water jump which has allowed us to use it for this weekend and we're hoping to start the major repair to that after this competition.
"The main water jump here was built in 2010 and back in 2010 it cost $25,000, so we're still not sure what it will cost. We have insurance for fixed fences, we're just waiting on our insurance to process that claim so we can get on with that repair."
Competition begins on Saturday morning and will run throughout the weekend.
