No surprise as CHFL star lands new role at new home

No surprise in an announcement by one of the Central Highlands Football League stars of 2023.
Casterton-Sandford has appointed Callum Currie as assistant coach for next season.
Currie had already announced his departure from Newlyn after one season to return home.
It was just a matter when he confirmed his arrival back with Casterton-Sandford confirmed rather than if.
The former North Ballarat VFL and Redan player had an outstanding year with Cats - being a major factor in them returning to finals and in his sown right winning The Courier player of the year award.
Currie played his junior football with Casterton-Sandford before playing Rebels and spending an extended period in Ballarat.
He last played with his home club in 2018 before venturing to Torquay.
