'What a shocker': Readers have their say on lighting, heritage, and trains

In terms of benefit for Ballarat, electrification of the line from Sunshine to Melton or even Bacchus Marsh would be far more beneficial than the Airport Link.
A lot more people would use a faster link to the city than having to change trains at Sunshine to get to the airport.
Paul McConville, Alfredton.
For a long period of time the signal masts on gantries at either end of Ballarat station have been either missing or falling apart.
A permit from Heritage Victoria to conserve and repair signalling infrastructure was issued in Jan 2018 and extended in Dec 2021 to allow works to be completed by Jan 2024.
While train services have been interrupted to allow the work to continue, we now have four restored masts returned on the gantry at the Lydiard Street end of the station.
The four masts being for the four lines which once traversed the station (but now reduced to three lines).
Only two signals have been replaced at the eastern end as two have previously been removed and are lost.
What is a mystery is why Heritage Victoria have allowed two restored standalone signal masts to be re-erected on the south side of the carriage shed in a location never occupied by signals and not readily visible to the public.
The next item to be returned must surely be the operating Lydiard Street gates?
G. Jenzen, Soldiers Hill.
Looks good to me, should have happened years ago.
Neil Matthews, Wendouree.
I ask why the lake path lights are to activate at 5.30 when it is not dark?
Ian Ellis, Smythes Creek.
Typical of the council to do what suits them and not what the population of Ballarat want or need.
Their focus is based on a scripted agenda passed onto them with no care factor of how it will affect the people, places or the outcomes for the individual.
This is a foolish thing to do for Ballarat, ugly eyesore of a piece.
Ballarat will soon be no different to Melbourne which I'm already dreading as many are.
Stephanie Davey, Sebastopol.
What a shocker - time for council to go.
The truly appalling building approved recently by council, pushes them right over the edge.
Even before this monstrosity, they had shown they have no understanding or appreciation of the history of Ballarat and what is appropriate.
Time that the entire council went en masse, and quickly.
John Smyth, Mount Helen.
Dear Council
You have made a very serious mistake in approving the ugly and permanent six storey building at 222 Mair Street. People will not soon forget your dismissal of the advice of the Heritage Advisor, overriding the justified objections of many citizens, and your deliberate flouting of the four storey height limit.
Rules and informed opinion seem to mean nothing.
Ballarat Council does not need to fall over itself and gratefully, gullibly accept just any proposal, no matter how inappropriate, ugly or ridiculous.
We expect of you a much higher awareness of the unique heritage of this city, a much higher level of communication with citizens, a willingness to negotiate hard and strong from a heritage perspective with developers and their often foolish and egotistical proposals.
We expect from you, most of all, a clear, continuing and genuine sense of responsibility to the values of the city you represent.
Darryl Cloonan, Ballarat.
Residents and visitors truly value Ballarat's heritage buildings.
To approve a six storey structure (without car parking) on a relatively small block of land is an outrageous affront to the beautiful heritage buildings located in Mair Street between Lydiard and Armstrong Street.
We as residents expect more care to be taken by councillors when making these decisions. Retaining heritage compatible buildings close to the centre of the city needs to be the first consideration for any building proposal.
Otherwise our proud heritage history will soon be lost.
Pat Lane, Ballarat.
