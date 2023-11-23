After key role in lifting BFNL club out of the wilderness, hometown beckons

A long-serving player pivotal in the resurgence of a Ballarat Football Netball League club is going back to his home town to continue his career.
James Keeble is leaving Sebastopol to line up with Boort in the North Central league.
He moves on nine years after first committing to the Burra.
Keeble was one of the first key signings in Sebastopol's rebuild under coach Shane Snibson.
Then 23 years of age, Keeble adopted Sebastopol as his home club while playing with North Ballarat Roosters in the VFL.
He went full-time with the Burra in 2018 after the Roosters dropped out of the VFL.
He made the move along with fellow Roosters Tony Lockyer, Matt Austin and Lachlan Cassidy - they would later also be joined by Brett Goodes - after appointment of former Roosters assistant coach Leigh Hutchinson as head coach at Sebastopol.
They helped lift the Burra into second place and a grand final berth in 2019.
Keeble started out with Boort and played with the Bendigo Pioneers in the TAC Cup before joining North Ballarat in 2010 and making his VFL senior debut in 2011.
He became a regular VFL player in 2013 and went onto play more than 70 games.
