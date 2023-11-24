Family violence field is 'overwhelmed', says advocate as 16 Days of Activism begin

Ahead of the November 24, Walk Against Family Violence, the importance of awareness and advocacy has been highlighted by the council and support workers.
As a member of Zonta, which advocates for women's rights, Hilary Pope said family violence was an "incredible problem."
Ms Pope has worked in the space in Ballarat for eight years in an administrative and financial support role and said support services were struggling.
"We advocate for women for a safe and good life but the situation with family violence at the moment is everyone working in the field is completely overwhelmed," she said.
Ms Pope said the change around domestic violence needs to be not asking "what she did wrong" but to "men accepting they have done it".
"It's a very frustrating thing for those of us that work in family violence support field is the assumption that somehow a woman has done something is triggered a man to be violent towards her," she said.
The Walk Against Family Violence kicks off activities to mark the global 16 Days of Activism against Gender-Based violence, from November 25 to 10 December 10.
City of Ballarat mayor Des Hudson said the walk was about raising awareness of people who are living in unsafe environments.
"I would encourage this should be on our hearts in our minds all of the time to think about the impact of family violence in family homes," he said.
"We don't know what's going on behind closed doors. This is an issue that can affect all levels of our community and demographic, and people have a right to be able to live safely with the best opportunity to participate and thrive. And unfortunately, that's not always the case."
Cr Hudson said as a council, it's their role as community ambassadors to say "we need to do better as a community."
Australian Bureau of Statistics data shows 3.8 million Australian adults - 20 percent of the population - reported experiencing physical and/or sexual family and domestic violence since the age of 15.
One in six women - or 17 percent of women - have experienced physical and/or sexual violence at the hands of a current or previous cohabitating partner since the age of 15. The figure for men is one in 18, or 5.5 per cent.
City of Ballarat Youth Ambassadors supported the walk, helping with organising and also emceeing the talks afterwards.
Youth ambassador Millie Collins said the Youth Ambassadors aspired to work towards a safer Ballarat for all, fostering hope to eliminate domestic violence.
"After flagging domestic violence and gender based violence as a significant, impactful and prevalent subject within the lives of young people locally, Ballarat Youth Ambassadors made the active decision to join the call to prevent and educate young people within the spheres of domestic violence," she said.
"As young people, we deserve a promising future free from the fear of violence at the hands of a loved one."
Fellow youth ambassador Gabriel Gervasoni said the ambassadors with be helping with the walk as well.
"By doing this walk we are showing we are in solidarity with those who experienced domestic violence," he said.
Ms Pope said what people can do was support victims when they speak about their situations.
"Help victims get help, we know it's hugely difficult for a lot of women to admit to someone they're in this situation and say 'I must have done something' or 'it's my fault'," she said.
"Particularly support them to report it to police or to go to one of the support services."
The Walk Against Family Violence will be held on Friday, November 24 from 4pm to 5.45pm, and will take participants approximately 15 minutes to complete leaving from the Ballarat Town Hall.
Participants are encouraged to wear orange, bring a water bottle and to bring colourful signs and banners. Participants are welcome to bring their dogs if they are on a leash. The walking track is wheelchair accessible. Two wheelchairs will be available for participants to use on request from the Town Hall.
Following the walk, there will be an opportunity to hear from guest and speakers, and to share some light finger food and listen to entertainment in the Trench Room at the Ballarat Town Hall.
Support is available for those who may be distressed. Phone Lifeline 13 11 14; MensLine 1300 789 978; Kids Helpline 1800 551 800; beyondblue 1300 224 636; 1800RESPECT 1800 737 732.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.