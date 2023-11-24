Big Australian Santa question sparks Dave O'Neill to think on his skis

Children's author Dave O'Neill's brother Pete posed the big question: what would happen if Santa crash-lands into the Murray River?
O'Neill imagined Santa would do what they had done since childhood and get on the skis and have a little fun.
This set the foundations for the Ballarat writer's second children's book, Santa Skis the Murray in which a training flight ends in disaster and Mr Claus must conquer the mighty Murray to save Christmas.
O'Neill is preparing to launch the book at SpringFest Ballarat's Market Sunday on November 26. He is teaming up with fellow children's author Elyse Hunt and Ballarat novelists Anthony Kearle and Robert Smith in a bid to promote the region's writing.
O'Neill said support from the Ballarat community had been incredible for his first book The Seagull who Soared, which was released in March. His debut book had been inspired by his then-two-year-old daughter Stevie delighting in chasing seagulls on a beach in Warrnambool.
He visited school from Ballarat and down along the coast to promote the story and connect with young readers. The publishing experience also helped O'Neill to meet other authors and illustrators, sharing advice and inspiration.
Earnings from The Seagull who Soared provided enough for O'Neill to publish again via Ballarat publishing company Shawline and team up once more with emerging illustrator Isabella Gagliano.
O'Neill drew on memories from his childhood to send Gagliano descriptions and ideas of all the places Santa calls into on his water skis, from Bundalong to Lake Mulwala, Picnic Point and Echuca.
"We grew up water skiing the Murray in Torrumbarry and now Yarrawonga. Waterskiing is a huge part of these communities," O'Neill said. "In the story, Santa crash lands in Albury and has got to get to Murray Bridge in South Australia for his back-up sleigh. The reindeer can fly but he chooses to ski. He gets a Malibu [speed boat] and has two days to get there, stopping in at towns along the way."
O'Neill's dad John retired in May from Skin Ski and Surf, which he founded with wife Glenda in 1979. Pete O'Neill runs the Yarrawonga Skin Ski and Surf and both stores will stock Santa Skis the Murray for Christmas.
The family member O'Neill has hoped to most impress is his daughter Stevie, who learnt the free verse poetry of his first book by memory and chose to dress up as a seagull for Book Week and Halloween.
Santa Skis the Murray is also written in O'Neill's free verse style but he also hoped the book would inspire Stevie to want to follow in the O'Neill tradition and soon learn how to ski.
SpringFest Sunday Market returns in a new Lake Wendouree location at the gardens precinct, stretching from Carlton Street to St Aidans Drive. The market on November 26, runs from 10am to 4pm.
