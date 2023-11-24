The Courier
Big Australian Santa question sparks Dave O'Neill to think on his skis

Updated November 24 2023 - 4:56pm, first published 2:45pm
Ballarat author Dave O'Neill will launch his second book, Santa Skis the Murray, at SpringFest Sunday Market. The book will also be available in bookstores and Skin Ski and Surf, which helped inspire the story. Picture by Kate Healy
Ballarat author Dave O'Neill will launch his second book, Santa Skis the Murray, at SpringFest Sunday Market. The book will also be available in bookstores and Skin Ski and Surf, which helped inspire the story. Picture by Kate Healy

Children's author Dave O'Neill's brother Pete posed the big question: what would happen if Santa crash-lands into the Murray River?

Melanie Whelan

Melanie Whelan

Journalist

Local News

