Three shows at Kryal Castle postponed due to 'unforeseen circumstances'

UPDATE 1.30pm:
Organisers for the three Kryal Castle events postponed suddenly have said they are working to make sure the shows still go ahead with new dates in 2024.
Horizontal Events, who partnered with Kryal Castle for the Live at The Castle series, said the three events were cancelled due to a "combination of factors", including cost-of-living pressures, low ticket sales and higher set-up costs.
The organiser confirmed new dates have been secured for Taylor Made and Gold Country Music Festival in 2024, but did not say when.
The new date for the Maximum '80s show is still being confirmed.
Horizontal Events said once the final show's new date has been confirmed, an announcement would be made regarding the new dates and information surrounding refunds for ticketholders who can no longer attend the events.
Horizontal Events director Ash Ibraheim said the event landscape had been facing difficulties across the board.
"It is with great disappointment that we have had to postpone our upcoming music events held at Kryal Castle," he said.
"We understand that this is not ideal for many fans excited to attend the concerts, but we are doing our best to make the process of rescheduling the shows as smooth as possible.
"While this was not a decision made lightly, it was one that was unavoidable to help continue to bring live music events to regional areas.
"We are thankful for the ongoing support of our fans, and we look forward to the return of the shows next year."
EARLIER, 12pm:
Three major shows scheduled at Kryal Castle have been suddenly postponed due to "unforeseen circumstances".
The three events were Taylor Made, a Taylor Swift tribute show on November 25, Gold Country Music Festival, and Maximum '80s, a 1980s tribute show on December 9.
They have been postponed by their third-party organiser to a date in 2024, which has not yet been revealed.
The Courier has contacted the organisers for comment.
In a post on social media Kryal Castle said it "apologised for any inconvenience", and that the new rescheduled dates would be provided soon.
Ticket holders will be contacted by the event organisers regarding the new dates.
Taylor Made was set to feature a line-up of Australian artists paying tribute to the American pop music great, including Alex The Astronaut, Charley, Clare Bowditch, Clementine Ford, Emily Wurramara, Kate Miller-Heidke, Lisa Mitchell and Sophia J. Smith.
Sunday's Gold Country Music Festival included the Wolfe Brothers, Casey Barnes, Andrew Swift, Taylor Moss, and Max Jackson.
Maximum 80's featured a line-up of Aussie acts from the decade, including 1927, Eurogliders, Mark Gable of Choirboys, Chantoozies, Sean Kelly of Models, Real life, Brian Mannix of Uncanny Xmen, Scott Carne Of Kids in the Kitchen, Fred Loneragan of Machinations and Steve Williams Wa Wa Nee.
Friday's The Jezabels, Middle Kids, and Alex Lahey show will still continue as normal.
The Kryal Castle gigs were supported by the state government's Always Live initiative.
The program is also supporting the sold-out Amyl and the Sniffers show at Volta this November, and a four-night Cosmic Psychos residency in Castlemaine.
Kryal Castle put on a massive show for the Smashing Pumpkins' World is a Vampire tour in April, with Jane's Addiction and a host of top-flight rock bands, while back in 2021, Parkway Drive headlined a superheavy New Year's Eve festival.
