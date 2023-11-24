What should be done about White Flat Oval?

Having spent time in the past with homeless people I can quite clearly state many of these people are just like everyone else. Yes, there are a few that I am cautious around but they are the very few and far apart. Most of these people have just fallen in a slump due to hard times and have struggled to get back on their feet. They just want a break many needing a hand up. This does not necessarily mean doing things for them but supporting them, be a listening ear. Instead of being scared of these people, stop and get to know them. Ask them if they are willing to share their story. Listen without judgement. Many are highly intelligent just having fallen on hard times.

