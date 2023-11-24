What should be done about White Flat Oval?

You can see people's biases in the language being used. People aren't talking about the rough sleepers at the grandstand as humans who need help, but rather an obstacle or annoyance the council should "address". The people complaining don't care what happens to these homeless people, so long as they are gone from the world of those complaining.
- Micah Spedding
Having spent time in the past with homeless people I can quite clearly state many of these people are just like everyone else. Yes, there are a few that I am cautious around but they are the very few and far apart. Most of these people have just fallen in a slump due to hard times and have struggled to get back on their feet. They just want a break many needing a hand up. This does not necessarily mean doing things for them but supporting them, be a listening ear. Instead of being scared of these people, stop and get to know them. Ask them if they are willing to share their story. Listen without judgement. Many are highly intelligent just having fallen on hard times.
- Narelle Dare
I walk my dog along the Yarrowee and on to White Flat Oval every morning and I have had no reason ever to be fearful (I am female). I know that it is not an ideal solution but where else do they expect these people to go? I feel people's fears are driven by biases rather than any actual activity.
- Brady
- If they were setting up camp around the Lake Wendouree foreshore ,I'd bet the council would find a plan right quick.
- Kris Richardson
And yet a few years ago the police moved people on and they boarded up the grandstand...
- Julie Mitchell
Should be done for nursing students also.
- Margaret Benoit
What about poor student nurses who are made to work weekends and public holidays?
- Linda Witte
Some payment is definitely needed as many take time off their regular jobs to do placements. But that seems a bit extravagant.
- Daniel Hammond
Don't disagree but that rate is above what the fully-trained staff who will be supervising them are on. Seems unrealistic compared to the rate they will be paid when working full time. Unless that changes also.
- Nadia Impey
Wonder who will pay for it? Will it make schools less likely to accept them?
-Maree Maguire
Congratulations Lachie! What an incredible achievement. All the best
- Siobhan Burgess
Congratulations Lachie!
- Eileen Rice
Congratulations keep up the great work.
- Margaret Edwards
