Faster to disasters: Grant to get Sebas firefighters on the road sooner

Sebastopol firefighters will be able to get to emergencies sooner, with a new way of getting in and out of their station, thanks to a $93,334 grant.
The project has been almost 30-years in the planning, and should shave off 90 critical seconds from average emergency response times across some of Ballarat's fastest growing suburbs.
Under the Volunteer Emergency Services Equipment Program, the Albert Street station will get a second entrance and security gate on Beverin Street, allowing volunteers to access the station without negotiating traffic lights, roundabouts and an increasing number of cars.
Captain Steven Burgess said a lot had changed since the station was built on the site in the late 1930s.
"The western and southern growth corridor in Ballarat is massive - and then you have the traffic building along the front of the station," he said.
"When volunteers have to get to the station in private cars they are subject to normal road rules, just like everyone else - and when someone is in a time-critical situation, every second counts.
"If members get to the station quicker, they get to the fire or road accident quicker - and that in turn could save lives."
Sebastopol firefighters attend 260 to 280 callouts in a normal year - and during the Fire Danger Period that usually means about one a day. Sometimes it's four or five a day.
The captain said most members lived in areas west of the station.
The latest figures from January to March 2023 show that for hazard class two emergencies (in suburban and industrial areas), Sebastopol got to 70 per cent of incidents within the target of eight minutes.
For the Wendouree brigade, the same figure was 87 per cent. Wendouree was also able to get to almost all of its incidents about a minute faster than Sebastopol.
"We've been trying to future-proof the station as best we can - but we have been landlocked with just the entrance on Albert Street," Mr Burgess said.
"Now we'll have Beverin Street as well. This the biggest single development we've had at the station in decades.
He said the rear-access station plan had been a generation in the making - and involved buying two parcels of land on Beverin Street, where a house and two sheds had to be demolished.
"You just can't drive through that land in winter. It's a bog," Mr Burgess said.
"We're hoping this work can happen as soon as possible - and definitely before next winter. We're waiting on the CFA to appoint a project manager."
But it hasn't all happened with government funds.
For every $1 the Sebastopol brigade raised, the state government put in $2.
"Getting this project done is a massive thrill for the brigade," Mr Burgess said.
"It's a massive morale booster for the brigade."
The work involves heavy-duty concreting, creating an apron from Beverin Street, installation of electronic security gates, extra parking for members and a new water hydrant for easy refilling.
The Fire Danger Period was declared unusually early on Monday in the City of Ballarat, as hot and dry conditions hit the region.
Sebastopol fire brigade was formed in 1868, with the council of the day donating 200 pounds for equipment.
Meanwhile, several other brigades are also getting State cash under the Minor Facility Improvement program including Miners Rest ($60,000), the Pyrenees group ($23,334) and Rokewood ($2976).
The Wendouree CFA station will get $6334 for operational equipment - while Maude will get $394,000 for replacement vehicles and appliances.
All up, almost $11 million in grant funding will be handed over to brigades to purchase new gear under the Volunteer Emergency Services Equipment Program.
