The Courier
Sunday, 26 November 2023
Home/News/Latest News

Faster to disasters: Grant to get Sebas firefighters on the road sooner

Gabrielle Hodson
By Gabrielle Hodson
November 25 2023 - 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sebastopol CFA brigade's community safety coordinator Siobhain Matheson, Captain Steve Burgess, and secretary James Ricketts. Picture by Kate Healy
Sebastopol CFA brigade's community safety coordinator Siobhain Matheson, Captain Steve Burgess, and secretary James Ricketts. Picture by Kate Healy

Sebastopol firefighters will be able to get to emergencies sooner, with a new way of getting in and out of their station, thanks to a $93,334 grant.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Gabrielle Hodson

Gabrielle Hodson

Senior Journalist

'All-rounder' journalist since 1993. I've worked in print, radio, TV & online as well as radio & TV producing and radio presenting. Working on Wadawurrung land. There are 7.9 billion stories out there. I'd love to hear yours...

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.

Help