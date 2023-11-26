What primary school was like in Ballarat in the 1960s

Of all the elements of his schooling in the 1960s, it's perhaps the swimming pool which Alan Dennis finds the most memorable.
Mr Dennis, who finished year six in 1965, has been organising a reunion for students of the now closed Queen Street Primary School alongside former classmates Philip Skewes and Malcolm McCann.
Reflecting on his experience at the East Ballarat school, Mr Dennis said students were "exceptionally fortunate" to have a swimming pool to use during the warmer months.
The 12-and-a-half metre long "swimming basin" cost 300 pounds and was funded by the parent's association.
"We were always allowed to use that pool, and we used to get one or two periods a week during the warmer times where we'd go [swimming]," Mr Dennis said.
Another of his fond memories was of playing football or cricket on the school's oval.
The field was located where the Ballarat community garden now stands, and Mr Dennis said students would have to cross the road to use the facilities.
"It was quite unique the fact we had a road we were able to cross over without any concerns, compared to what it is today," he said.
"During morning recess and lunchtime we would wander over there and we'd play our cricket or our football whatever season it was."
"Teachers would obviously be roaming around the same as what they do today, but still you didn't have to stand at the actual road and wait to get approval."
"Mind you the amount of traffic going through was nowhere near as much as what it would be today."
Unlike in 2023 where it is commonplace to see girls playing football, Mr Dennis said in 1965 the boys would use the oval while the girls played netball on asphalt courts.
Separate areas and activities were evidently more common in 1960s schooling than they are now.
"We had our own shelter sheds ... one for the boys and one for the girls, so that if we did get wet days, we could go off and get into those warmer spots without any problems at all," Mr Dennis said.
Queen Street Primary School opened in the 1870s and welcomed thousands of students through it's doors before merging with Brown Hill Primary School in 1993.
Uniting now uses the premises for mental health services, but will generously open the school to past students in March 2024.
Mr Dennis, Mr Skewes, and Mr McCann are hoping to see as many of these past students as possible at the reunion.
"We thought it's time to get out there and expand and get together with all former students, as many as possible from all year levels," Mr Dennis said.
He said they have about 80 people confirmed coming, but would like to see more than 100 visitors come March.
While Mr Dennis still lives in Ballarat, some people will be coming from as far as Western Australia and Queensland to visit their old school.
Mr Dennis said the reunion would be a great opportunity for old friends to reconnect after not seeing each other for many years.
"It's great to be able to catch up with people you went to school with and see what they've done in their life, you might see a handful of people, but you don't keep contact with everyone you came to school with," he said.
"Some of the people I have spoken to on the phone about attending, I probably haven't seen them for more years than I can recall."
"The last time I spoke to one of the people attending was when we played table tennis against each other when we were back in our 20's, nearly 40-odd years ago."
Schooling isn't the only thing that's different since Mr Dennis last frequented Queen Street Primary.
He said Ballarat had changed "dramatically" since he was at school.
Mr Dennis remembers paying a few pennies to take the old trams to Victoria Park and around the lake, but said the biggest change was in how much the city had grown.
Ballarat reached a population of 50,000 during the 1950s as Mr Dennis was about to start school, but now has a population approaching 120,000.
One of the benefits of living in a smaller city Mr Dennis said, was everyone would live within walking distance of the school.
Unlike today, Mr Dennis said most students would go home to have lunch because they all lived nearby.
But while the city was smaller, it didn't make for more intimate classrooms.
Looking back through the school's historical records, Mr Dennis said he found some classes had up to 100 students, while there was 38 pupils in his year six class.
"It's a large number when you think the teacher's got to look after virtually 38 students by themselves, you certainly wouldn't get away with it today," he said.
The Queen Street Primary School Reunion will take place on Saturday, March 16, 2024, from 5.30pm to 11.30pm.
Past students interested in attending the reunion can contact organisers via email on queenstreunion@outlook.com.
