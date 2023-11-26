The Courier
What primary school was like in Ballarat in the 1960s

By Bryan Hoadley
Updated November 27 2023 - 8:32am, first published 4:00am
A grade five and six class from Queen Street Primary School. Picture by Kate Healy
Of all the elements of his schooling in the 1960s, it's perhaps the swimming pool which Alan Dennis finds the most memorable.

