The Courier
Monday, 27 November 2023
Home/News/Latest News

What's happening at the former Pleasant Street Take Away site?

Alex Dalziel
By Alex Dalziel
November 27 2023 - 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Pleasant Street Take Away during demolition in 2019. File photo
Pleasant Street Take Away during demolition in 2019. File photo

The former Pleasant Street Take Away site is on the market after sitting vacant for almost four years following the building's demolition.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alex Dalziel

Alex Dalziel

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.