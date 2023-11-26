What's happening at the former Pleasant Street Take Away site?

The former Pleasant Street Take Away site is on the market after sitting vacant for almost four years following the building's demolition.
Colliers Ballarat has opened expressions of interest for the 1150 square metre parcel of land on Pleasant Street South after its owner decided to sell following the COVID pandemic.
In 2019, a planning permit for the site was lodged with the City of Ballarat, detailing plans to build a two-storey medical centre with capacity for 16 practitioners at any one time.
The owner had planned to start a practice at the site, but has since changed their mind, offering the site up to the market.
Colliers agent Charles Kennedy said the real estate firm was speaking to both medical and non-medical developers about the purchase.
"The benefit of what it is offering is its zoning. It is zoned commercial one. That offers a purchase the opportunity to be able to use it as a medical centre, or alternatively they can file for a different permit of use," Mr Kennedy.
Different uses could include retail or office spaces on the ground floor and residences upstairs, Mr Kennedy said.
"We have got it out on the market, it is an expression of interest closing next Thursday. We are hoping to see offers between $1.25 million and $1.75 million, which is similar to what is being achieved on some other vacant land allotments commercially zoned in the Ballarat central area."
The site sits on the corner of Pleasant and South streets and has three street frontages, including onto a laneway along the site's north side.
Its permit allows space for 28 on-site car parks, with the proposed two-story medical centre occupying 832 sqm.
Mr Kennedy said the greatest value of its site was its location on a major road in central Ballarat.
"It is not that far, 1.8km, from the hospital. It is on a major roadway north-south, between the residential areas into Delacombe from Sturt Street. It has high visibility, it has good location assets. It will certainly garner interest," Mr Kennedy said.
Other landmarks in the area include the Bunch of Grapes Hotel, which lies across South Street road on Pleasant Street South.
Prior to the fish and chip shop, which came third in a poll of Ballarat's best fish and chips in 2017, the site was used as a service station.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.