These tots take part in one of the world's oldest welcoming traditions

ONE of the world's oldest ceremonies has offered protection and a welcome to Country for some of the region's youngest residents.
Grampians Health Ballarat's smoking ceremony celebrated about 10 First Nations babies born in 2022 in their entry from the Dreaming.
The health service started hosting the tradition in 2017 but in 2022 had three years worth of young children born in the region, catching up on being unable to perform the ceremony during pandemic restrictions.
Grampians Health Aboriginal hospital liaison officer Renee Bosworth, a proud Gundijtmara woman, said the ceremony was an important way for the hospital to show support and promote cultural awareness for First Nations families in the region.
TAKE A LOOK AT SOME OF THE PHOTOS FROM THE CEREMONY BELOW
Ms Bosworth said further plans were being explored within Grampians Health to develop culturally safe birthday and family rooms in the maternity was and maternity outpatients, for pregnant First Nations mums, with the $595 million Ballarat Base Hospital redevelopment.
Smoking ceremonies are an important feature in Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander birthing culture, as well as for healing, spiritual renewal, strengthening and sorry business (death) in cultural practice.
"The ceremony is very important for babies and this has passed through generations," Ms Bosworth said.
"Mob often use this to protect and welcome to Country all babies, from lineages anywhere and we have had links to mobs in Far North Queensland and Western Australia.
"It's really good for the hospital to be supportive of our culture and First Nations peoples, especially after the referendum result - community has been really flat and there's a low mood. It's a good thing for community to heal together and promote a safe space."
Grampians Health Ballarat hosted the smoking ceremony at Taur-a (Place of Belonging) at Federation University's Mount Helen campus. The Base Hospital's cultural garden has been closed due to renovation construction works.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.