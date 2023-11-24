The Courier
Home/News/Latest News
Our Places

These tots take part in one of the world's oldest welcoming traditions

Melanie Whelan
By Melanie Whelan
November 24 2023 - 6:05pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
One-year-olds Evie Eyles, from Mitchell Park and Natalie Wandin, from Alfredton, take part in one of the world's oldest continuous ceremonies, to protect and welcome them to Country. Picture by Kate Healy
One-year-olds Evie Eyles, from Mitchell Park and Natalie Wandin, from Alfredton, take part in one of the world's oldest continuous ceremonies, to protect and welcome them to Country. Picture by Kate Healy

ONE of the world's oldest ceremonies has offered protection and a welcome to Country for some of the region's youngest residents.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Melanie Whelan

Melanie Whelan

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.