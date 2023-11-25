WEEKEND SPORT GALLERY | All the best sports photos, November 25

Despite the threat of rain, there was plenty of sport on around Ballarat on Saturday afternoon.
Our photographers Kate Healy and Lachlan Bence were out and about early in the day to capture plenty of wickets in the cricket as Wendouree chased and outright win over Buninyong
There's also heaps of bowls action going on across the city, We headed up to Webbcona Bowls Club where two Division 1 Ballarat Highlands Bowls Region matches were being played between the teams tanked second and third, Webbcona and Linton, and also between the improved Creswick and top-side BMS.
With the Ballarat Pony Club horse trials happening across the weekend and another round of one-day cricket to be played on Sunday afternoon, there's still plenty more action still to come.
Keep checking back into our gallery across the weekend as we upload more photos from what is a big weekend of sport across Ballarat.
