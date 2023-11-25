The Couriersport
Sunday, 26 November 2023
Home/Sport/Ballarat cricket

BCA REVIEW | Brown Hill on the board at last, Bacchus Marsh win thriller

Greg Gliddon
By Greg Gliddon
November 25 2023 - 7:15pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Brown Hill is celebrating at last after a close win over East Ballarat.
Brown Hill is celebrating at last after a close win over East Ballarat.

Brown Hill 245 def East Ballarat 226

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Greg Gliddon

Greg Gliddon

General news and sports journalist

More from sports
Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.