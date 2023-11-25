BCA REVIEW | Brown Hill on the board at last, Bacchus Marsh win thriller

Brown Hill 245 def East Ballarat 226
At last, Brown Hill is celebrating a thrilling first win of the season, holding off reigning premiers East Ballarat by 19 runs.
In what is undoubtedly the upset of the season to date, The Bulls overcame a starring knock from East Ballarat's Tom Walton, who smashed an unbeaten 83, to hold on in a thriller.
The Bulls clipped the Hawks wings thanks to last week's 99 from Akila Lakshan and a strong bowling effort, led by Fraser Hunt's four wickets and spinner Viraj Pushpakumara who also snared four.
Despite the big score and strong bowling from the Bulls, there were still plenty of nerves late as East Ballarat closed in on the total.
Bulls skipper Tom Bourke-Finn said the win was a just reward for weeks of hard work.
"I thought they (East) batted really well, Harry (Ganley) and Tom (Walton) batted really well through the middle of the innings," he said.
"They bat really deep and we knew that while Walton was in they were in the game."
Bourke-Finn said the turning pitch had given his spinners confidence they could get the job done, but he said the result would do wonder for his team going forward into a tough few weeks before the mid-season break.
"It's fantastic, hopefully we can build on it," he said. "We have a few tough weeks coming up, starting with Wendouree, then Golden Point and Mount Clear before Christmas."
Bacchus Marsh 111 and 0-26 def Darley 104
Jared Taylor and Nick Strangio have led Bacchus Marsh to a miraculous innings victory against Darley, holding on for a seven-run win in the first-ever Ballarat Cricket Association eastern derby.
Recovering from 8-64 to post what looked to be an under par total of 111, Bacchus Marsh bowlers produced a spectacular performance under grey skies on Saturday to dismiss the Lion for 104.
Darley seemed to be in control when play resumed at 3-53, but quickly lost its way with Taylor's 4-37 off 18 overs and Strangio's 3-32, including the final two wickets to fall in the space of three balls, proving the difference.
For Bacchus Marsh it will be a massive confidence boost as the club finds its feet, but for Darley questions are starting be raised over the batting. Just once have the Lions scored 200 this season and the past two matches have ended with scores of 97 and 104.
With one day matches to play, the match was called at tea with Bacchus Marsh 0-26 in its second innings.
"We were just coming back onto bat and Darley approached us and asked if we wanted to call it, we decided the best thing was to conserve a bit of energy and call the game," coach Paul Baker said.
Baker said after a disappointing effort with the bat last week, his side had picked itself up well.
"Even when we got there this morning I thought we'd need a bit of luck, but the bowlers hunted the wickets, put our best foot forward and the fielding across the board was top notch," he said.
"We were disappointed with our efforts last week, we knew where we made errors with the bat. We had a bit of time during the week and we talked to the bowling group how to do stuff.
"But what was during the week, was that we'd get opportunities, but we just had to be good enough to take it.
"There was a lot of past players from our club at the game, and they were quite happy, the rooms are quite buoyant after the game."
Wendouree 3-281d def Buninyong 8-86 and 8-89
Despite Bailey Ryan's lone second-innings hand for an injury depleted Buninyong, Wendouree has pulled off an important outright victory as it looks to move back into the top four.
Heading into day two without the injured Rory Fisher, who suffered an arm injury last week, as well as Wasim Ali, and already five wickets down in a big chase, the Bunnies always looked to be up against the tide.
In basically no time the first innings was done, with Buninyong ending at 8-86, 196-runs behind Wendouree's first innings scores.
Asked to bat again, more carnage was to come as Ash McCafferty and Tom Batters ripped through the top order in a blink of an eye. At one stage, Buninyong lost five wickets in 10 balls to be 5-20 after just five overs.
There was some fight left though with Ryan who decided enough was enough. Batting at six, he smashed his way to 54 off 58 balls.
All Ryan - who incidentally remained the not out batter in the first innings - needed was support and he found that through Campbell Palmer.
While Palmer didn't make a stack of runs, he chewed up plenty of balls, allowing his partner at the other end to score at more than a run a ball to his half century.
But when Palmer fell, bowled by Sam Peeters, the writing was on the wall as Buninyong ended at 8-89 with Ryan the last to go, caught by Liam Wood.
Wendouree skipper Heath Pyke said it was important to pick up the maximum points as quickly as possible given the forecast for the day.
"We stressed before the game we still needed, in theory, five wickets to close out the first innings, that was priority and then you can take it from there," he said.
"The form is nice, some of our top order got some runs, but even when they haven't been, out bowling is holding us in good stead.
"To bowl a side out twice for around 170-runs across the course of a game is a great result for us."
McCafferty's form line continues to impress, with Pyke saying he felt his team was using the strike bowler better this season.
"Being honest, it's taken us about 12 months to work out how best to utilise Ash, we're starting to get the fruits of the labour now," he said.
"I feel like we're a more rounded attack, and while statistically, he might be getting the wickets, having the attack around him allows us to freshen him up for three or four spells and it's delivering us some great results."
Golden Point 197 def Mount Clear 174
Strong partnerships at the end of last week's innings which set Golden Point up to 197 proved to be the difference in a tight contest against Mount Clear, with the Pointess hanging on by just 23 runs.
Mount Clear could not find that one batter to hold up an end throughout the day.
There were plenty that got starts though, with five players scoring more than 20, but skipper Tom Le Lievre's 39 was the best any could muster as the wickets tumbled at regular intervals.
With the likes of Andrew Warrick, Simon Ogilvie, Daniel White and Josh Pegg keeping it tight, each picking up two wickets throughout the day for Golden Point, the Mounties never got to a moment where they were comfortable in the chase.
It was youngster Darcy Aitken who made the key breakthrough dismissing Le Leivre when the Mounties skipper was starting to look comfortable, allowing his side to turn the screws.
Captain Josh Pegg said despite the unbeaten start to the season, his team, particularly the batting, had a lot of work to do.
"That's two games in the row that have gone right to the end," he said.
"Our two opening bowlers really got the game going for us, but young Darcy broke the game open by getting Tom (Le Lievre), he was just starting to get going.
"Batting wise, our tail was huge and that's something there has to be some improvement, as a unit we need to bat more as a team rather than rely on one or two to get the job done."
Ballarat-Redan 161 def Naps-Sebas 143
It wasn't the cleanest performance of the season, but Ballarat-Redan would be happy to walk away with the points in a low-scoring contest with Naps-Sebas.
Having set the Griffins just 162 for victory, it was always going to be a tough day at the office for the Two Swords, but early wickets put the home side on the back foot.
At one stage Naps-Sebas were 4-12, but the middle to lower order were not going to surrender without a fight.
Luke Corden led the fightback with 55, while solid contributions from both Dylan Price and Tom Appleton brought the game close.
Matthew Aikman, who took two late wickets last weekend would have the final say. He finished with 4-24 while Brendan Thomson's three wickets were enough for the Two Swords to hang on, dismissing Naps-Sebas for 143.
Bacchus Marsh Batting
James Lidgett c: Ben Locke B: Ben Longhrst 29
Alex Porter lbw: Madushanka Ekanayaka 8
Nick Strangio lbw: Madushanka Ekanayaka 0
Armi Wakefield c: Bradley Barnesb: Ben Longhurst 0
Ryan Brown lbw: Madushanka Ekanayaka 1
Thomas Wardell b: Chamika Sattambi 5
Connor Ascough lbw: Chamika Sattambi 0
Jared Taylor c: Rocky Hoey, b: Madushanka Ekanayaka
Angus Jones c: Rocky Hoey b: Chamika Sattambi 31
J Powell lbw: Madushanka Ekanayaka 1
Taeje Baker no out 19
Extras 10
Total: 111 (51.5 overs)
Darley Bowling: M Ekanayka 17-8-5-24. B Longhurst 20-9-2-39, C Sattamibi 8.5-1-3-20, L Cornford 5-0-0-16, D Silva 1-0-0-7
Darley Batting
Rockey Hoey run out 10
Dilan Chandima c: Nick Strangio b: Angus Jones 6
Lachlan Herring b: Jared Taylor 19
Bradley Barnes c: ? b: Armi Wakefield 17
James Martindale lbw: Jared Taylor 7
Brodie Ward c: Thomas Wardell b: Nick Strangio 9
Drew Locke not out 13
Madushanka Ekanayaka b: Jared Taylor 0
Liam Cornford lbw: Jared Taylor 4
Benjamin Longhurst (c) c: Jared Taylorb: Nick Strangio 8
Chamika Sattambi c: Taeje Baker b: Nick Strangio 0
Extras 11
Total 104 (47.4 Overs)
Bacchus Marsh Bowling : Jared Taylor 18-5-4-37, Angus Jones 8-2-1-19, Nick Strangio 9.4-0-3-32, Armi Wakefield 6-3-1-5, Jack Powell 5-2-0-7
Bacchus Marsh Batting (second innings)
Alex Porter not out 5
James Lidgett not out 18
Extras 3
Total 0-26 (11 overs)
Darley Bowling (second innings): Madushanka Ekanayaka 5-2-0-12, Benjamin Longhurst 3-1-0-5, Chamika Sattambi 3-1-0-7
Ballarat-Redan Batting
Max Riding c: Sajith Dissanayaka b: Luke Corden 3
Randhir Sandhu c: Daniel Scott b: Harry Peirson 8
Jayden Hayes hit wicket b: Sajith Dissanayaka 16
Zac Jenkins b: Luke Corden 32
Chris Egan lbw: Sajith Dissanayaka 7
Connor Ronan c: Harry Peirson b: Sajith Dissanayaka 54
Riley Fisher b: Sajith Dissanayaka 2
Brendan Thomson lbw: Luke Corden 1
David Carton not out 21
Matthew Aikman c: Sam Peters b: Nathan Doonan 7
Joshua Mackley run out 3
Total 161 (66.4 overs)
Naps-Sebas Bowling: Harry Peirson 13.4-4-1-25, Luke Corden 19-8-3-34, Sajith Dissanayaka 16-4-4-52, Zac Healy 6-1-0-14, Zac Hunter 5-2-0-15, Dylan Price 4-0-0-13, Nathan Doonan 3-2-1-1
Naps-Sebas Batting
Nathan Doonan c: Jayden Hayes b: Zac Jenkins 32
Daniel Scott c: David Carton b: Matthew Aikman 0
Sam Peters c: Joshua Mackley b: Matthew Aikman 0
Zac Hunter run out 1
Sajith Dissanayaka c: Jayden Hayes b: Brendan Thomson 4
Dylan Price c: Zac Jenkins b: Joshua Mackley 18
Luke Corden c: Riley Fisher b: Matthew Aikman 55
Tom Appleton c: Joshua Mackley b: Brendan Thomson 18
Corey Hucker lbw: Brendan Thomson 0
Harry Peirson c: David Carton b: Matthew Aikman 8
Zac Healy not out 0
Extras 7
Total 143 (82.2 Overs)
Fall of Wickets: 1-2 Daniel Scott, 2-6 Sam Peters, 3-8 Zac Hunter, 4-12 Sajith Dissanayaka, 5-40 Dylan Price, 6-81 Nathan Doonan, 7-127 Tom Appleton, 8-131 Corey Hucker, 9-142 Luke Corden, 10-143 Harry Peirson
Ballarat-Redan Bowling: Brendan Thomson 19-6-3-37, Matthew Aikman 20.2-14-24, Jayden Hayes 16-1-0-38, Joshua Mackley 11-3-1-22, Zac Jenkins 16-7-1-17
Golden Point Batting
Joshua Pegg c: Matt Ward b: Grant Trevenen 4
Simon Ogilvie c: Thomas Le Lievre b: Ajay Mada 11
Joshua White lbw: Ajay Mada 43
Manjula De Zoysa c: Jacob Smith b: Grant Trevenen 0
Lukas Pegg c: Jacob Smith b: Lachlan Payne 25
Lachlan Anderson c: Ashley George b: Grant Trevenen 12
Darcy Aitken c&b: Ashley George 24
Daniel White b: Grant Trevenen 13
Mohomed Feshal c: Matt Ward b: Thomas Le Lievre 33
Andrew Falkner b: Grant Trevenen 20
Andrew Warrick not out 1
Extras 11
Total 197 (67 Overs)
Mount Clear Bowling: Ajay Mada 16-6-2-40, Grant Trevenen 20-9-5-51, Ashley George 21-2-1-56, Lachlan Payne 5-0-1-26, Thomas Le Lievre 5-1-1-16
Mount Clear Batting
Matt Ward lbw: Andrew Warrick 25
Joel Moriarty b: Daniel White 10
Thomas Le Lievre c: Andrew Falkner b: Darcy Aitken 39
Aaron Sharp b: Simon Ogilvie 1
Jacob Smith c: Joshua Pegg b: Manjula De Zoysa 24
Kylan Jans b: Daniel White 24
Hugh McGregor lbw: Joshua Pegg 0
Grant Trevenen lbw: Andrew Warrick 1
Lachlan Payne c: Darcy Aitken b: Simon Ogilvie 17
Ashley George c: Manjula De Zoysa b: Joshua Pegg 23
Ajay Mada not out 0
Extras 10
Total 174 (78.2 Overs)
Fall of Wickets: 1-26 Joel Moriarty, 2-53 Matt Ward, 3-66 Aaron Sharp, 4-83 Thomas Le Lievre, 5-108 Jacob Smith, 6-109 Hugh McGregor, 7-110 Grant Trevenen, 8-149 Lachlan Payne, 9-168 Kylan Jans, 10-174 Ashley George
Golden Point Bowling: Andrew Warrick 18-7-2-37, Simon Ogilvie 19-9-2-24, Joshua Pegg 16.2-10-2-28, Daniel White 6-2-2-17, Mohomed Feshal 6-2-0-26, Darcy Aitken 7-0-1-23, Manjula De Zoysa 6-4-1-11
Brown Hill Batting
Nathan Porter c: ? b: Joshua Brown 12
Martin Porter lbw: Abhilasha Rodrigo 46
Ryan Knowles c: ? b: Joshua Brown 4
Akila Lakshan b: Harry Ganley 99
Jason Knowles b: Abhilasha Rodrigo 0
Lahriu Gunasinhage b: Harry Ganley 43
Viraj Pushpakumara lbw: Adam Eddy 2
Nick Cochrane c: Tom Walton b: Harry Ganley 16
Fraser Hunt not out 8
Shashi Fernando c: Joshua Brown b: Harry Ganley 8
Tom Bourke-Finn (c) c: Josh Smith b: Harry Ganley 0
Extras 7
Total 245 (72.1 Overs)
East Ballarat Bowling: Joshua Brown 16-4-2-44, Adam Eddy 18-8-1-37, William Hodgins 6-1-0-23, Josh Smith 2-0-0-16, Abhilasha Rodrigo 10-2-2-44, Finlay Baker 9-1-0-41, Harry Ganley 10.1-0-5-25, Chris Jerram 1-0-0-10, East Ballarat Batting
East Ballarat Batting
Samuel Cocks c: Akila Lakshan b: Tom Bourke-Finn 1
Finlay Baker lbw: Fraser Hunt 16
Abhilasha Rodrigo b: Fraser Hunt 8
Harry Ganley st: Akila Lakshan b: Viraj Pushpakumara 51
Jacob Eyers c: Akila Lakshan b: Viraj Pushpakumara 5
Tom Walton not out 83
Chris Jerram b: Ryan Knowles 11
Josh Smith c: Ryan Knowles b: Fraser Hunt 27
Joshua Brown c: Akila Lakshan b: Viraj Pushpakumara 2
William Hodgins c: Jason Knowles b: Viraj Pushpakumara 9
Adam Eddy b: Fraser Hunt 4
Extras 9
Total 226 (70.5 Overs)
Brown Hill Bowling: Tom Bourke-Finn 7-4-1-12, Fraser Hunt 15.5-2-4-59, Jason Knowles 6-10-14, Lahriu Gunasinhage 7-2-0-15, Shashi Fernando 1-0-0-10, Viraj Pushpakumara 20-4-4-64, Ryan Knowles 14-3-1-44
Wendouree Batting
Cole Roscholler c: ? b: Campbell Palmer 101
Stephen Segrave c: Campbell Palmer b: Naditha Tissera 19
Lucas Argall c: Bailey Ryan b: Campbell Palmer 23
Heath Pyke retired not out 70
Monty Maloney not out 58
Charlie Mahncke not out 1
Extras 9
Total 3-281(64 Overs)
Buninyong Bowling: Prabath Ranaweera Koralalage 14-4-0-33, Hudson Palmer 10-2-0-51, Wasim Ali 6-0-0-23,, Naditha Tissera 17-4-1-65, Mitchell Tierney 7-0-0-46, Campbell Palmer 7-2-2-29, Rupinder Singh 3-0-0-30
Buninyong Batting (first innings)
Mitchell Tierney c: Charlie Mahncke b: Ash McCafferty 4
Harrison Bond b: Ash McCafferty 0
Rory Fisher retired not out 0
Rupinder Singh b: Ash McCafferty 15
Brad Byrnes c: Heath Pykeb: Ash McCafferty 2
Hudson Palmer lbw: Tom Batters 1
Prabath Ranaweera Koralalage lbw: Sam Peeters 8
Naditha Tissera c: Heath Pykeb: Tom Batters 42
Bailey Ryan not out 13
Campbell Palmer c: Monty Maloney b: Tom Batters 0
Wasim Ali DNB
Extras 10
Total 8-86 (20.4 Overs)
Fall of Wickets: 1-4 Mitchell Tierney, 2-9 Harrison Bond, 3-22 Rupinder Singh, 4-23 Brad Byrnes, 5-23 Hudson Palmer, 6-52 Prabath Ranaweera koralalage, 7-76 Naditha Tissera, 8-86 Campbell Palmer
Wendouree Bowling (first innings) Ash McCafferty 10-1-4-44, Tom Batters 8.4-2-3-32, Sam Peeters 2-0-1-9
Buninyong Batting (second innings)
Mitchell Tierney c: Ash McCafferty b: Tom Batters 16
Naditha Tissera c: Heath Pyke b: Ash McCafferty 5
Prabath Ranaweera Koralalage b: Ash McCafferty 1
Rupinder Singh b: Ash McCafferty 0
Harrison Bond c: Cole Roschollerb: Tom Batters 1
Bailey Ryan c: Liam Wood b: Sam Peeters 54
Brad Byrnes run out 8
Campbell Palmer b: Sam Peeters 3
Hudson Palmer not out 0
Wasim Ali DNB
Rory Fisher DNB
Extras 2
Total 8-89 (23.2 Overs)
Fall of Wickets: 1-22 Mitchell Tierney, 2-23 Prabath Ranaweera koralalage, 3-23 Rupinder Singh, 4-24 Naditha Tissera, 5-24 Harrison Bond, 6-37 Brad Byrnes, 7-88 Campbell Palmer, 8-89 Bailey Ryan
Wendouree Bowling (second innings): Tom Batters 7-1-2-31, Ash McCafferty 6-0-3-24, Sam Peeters 5.2-0-2-21, Lucas Argall 5-1-0-11
LADDER
GOLDEN POINT 36, BALLARAT-REDAN 30, WENDOUREE 25, EAST BALLARAT 25, Mount Clear 18, Bacchus Marsh 18, Darley 18, Brown Hill 6, Naps-Sebas 6, Buninyong 6
SUNDAY MATCHES
Buninyong v Mount Clear, Brown Hill v Wendouree, Golden Point v Naps-Sebas, Darley v East Ballarat, Ballarat-Redan v Bacchus Marsh
