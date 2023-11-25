The Courier
Sunday, 26 November 2023
Home/News/Latest News
Watch

End of an era for Dunnstown - but site will remain a school

Gabrielle Hodson
By Gabrielle Hodson
November 25 2023 - 8:36pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Shiela White, 100, can still reel of most of the names in this 1937 school photo from Saint Brendan's Dunnstown. Damascus College will use the former school site in 2024.
Shiela White, 100, can still reel of most of the names in this 1937 school photo from Saint Brendan's Dunnstown. Damascus College will use the former school site in 2024.

Shiela White has seen her Dunnstown school go through three of its four name changes plus a closure during her 100 years - and now it will become part of Damascus College.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Gabrielle Hodson

Gabrielle Hodson

Senior Journalist

'All-rounder' journalist since 1993. I've worked in print, radio, TV & online as well as radio & TV producing and radio presenting. Working on Wadawurrung land. There are 7.9 billion stories out there. I'd love to hear yours...

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.

Help