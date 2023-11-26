Daylesford Show crowd up 50 per cent: Check out the photos here

Daylesford's Show is back with a vengeance, with more than 2000 people passing through the gates at Victoria Park on Saturday.
To put that in perspective, there were just 2781 people living in Daylesford at the last census, and around 1300 people turned up to the show last year.
"This is a great turnout ahead of our 150th show next year," President Don Harvey said.
"The dog competition has made a big difference. We've had more than 500 entries - and we get Dogs Victoria to run it for us.
"It's one of the biggest dog shows outside Melbourne."
Poultry entries were also well up on pre-pandemic levels, with 137 chickens and ducks, as well as more than 60 sheep.
The committee said about 50 horses had been entered this year - a healthy number, but down slightly on previous years.
Food vans were run off their feet - with some running out of stock - and parking spilled onto Ballan-Daylesford Road and other surrounding streets.
This was also the first show since 2019 with animals, after wet conditions caused the cancellation of all dog, horse and sheep events in 2022.
"COVID really knocked us around as well," Mr Harvey said.
"We deliberately focused on things that were local.
"It meant less reliance on carnival rides and more on local involvement.
"For example, there are at least 18 organisations helping us out today.
"That included groups like the Friends of Wombat Hill Botanic Gardens, local nurseries and the horticultural society.
"We also differ from the big shows like Melbourne, Geelong, Ballarat and Bendigo because we are still competition oriented. They're the biggest part of our event.
"Kids also get prizes for following a map and finding as many things as possible - and the paths have been designed so you can get to all areas easily. You are not automatically diverted through the sideshow alley."
New features this year included a children's petting zoo and music from the Newport Bush Orchestra - which has connections to the local community.
The Junior Ambassador competition also returned for the first time in many years, but was hampered by low numbers. It's something the Daylesford and District Agricultural Society has vowed to promote ahead of the 150th anniversary in November 2024.
They're also on the hunt for artists.
"I would like to see more local performers here if possible," Mr Harvey said.
"Daylesford is a creative community."
Mayor Brian Hood said Hepburn Shire had helped the show through in-kind support, and the staffing of stalls aimed at youth and other groups.
"The Daylesford Show is a good size," Cr Hood said.
"The kids can get up close and usually pat the animals, and see these animals first hand.
"This show is very accessible."
"It's a great show and great event and it adds a lot of value to the Daylesford community.
"It's cultural and it's important in a regional setting."
For the judging panels, the action got going the night before, with assessments taking place for produce, cooking, crafts, photography, flowers and floral art.
Saturday's show tied in with the nearby Farmers Market - and every four years it clashes with the state election.
The Kingston Show is the last in Victoria for the year, and gets going from 8.30am on Saturday, December 8.
