Haddon's Shaun McArthur hits fourth century in a row

The runs keep on flowing for Haddon veteran Shaun McArthur, who has once again led his side to an emphatic victory in the Grenville Cricket Association.
McArthur brought up his fourth successive century on Saturday as Haddon completely eclipsed one of its biggest premiership challengers in Lexton.
McArhur has been dismissed just twice this season, with his lowest score (other than an unbeaten 35 in the opening round in a small chase) being 63. It gives him with 610 runs already at an astronomical average of 305.
Here's his full season statistics:
Round 1 (v Lexton) 35no
Round 2 (Derrinallum) 63
Round 3 (Rokewood) 80no
Round 4 (Lismore) 103no
Round 5 (Linton) 105no
Round 6 (Carranballac) 105
Round 7 bye
Round 8 (Lexton) 119no
Total 610 runs
Average 30
On the back of McArthur on Saturday, Haddon made it seven wins in a row as it reached 3-222, rolling through Lexton for just 63, with Riley Anthony leading the charge with 4-22 and Dylan Simon picking up 3-5.
In the other games, Carranballac moved up to third on the table with a solid victory over Linton. Batting first, Carranballac reached 6-180 with Eric Duff's 66 leading the way. Linton was dismissed for 121 in response, paceman Aidan Graham's 3-37 the best of the bowling.
The Limsore v Derrinallum clash was washed out.
Haddon 3-222 def Lexton 63, Carranballac 6-180 def Linton 121, Derrinallum 102 v Lismore 3-26 (match washed out)
HADDON 42, LEXTON 30, CARRANBALLAC 24, LISMORE 21, Rokewood 12, Derrinallum 9, Linton 6,
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.