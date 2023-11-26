How much asbestos is beneath our feet?

With massive upgrades happening for NBN internet connections across Ballarat, some strange things are being unearthed.
In Wendouree this week, a worker in full coveralls with breathing gear was spotted emerging from a telecommunications pit beneath a Grevillea Road footpath.
In a statement, an NBN spokesperson confirmed asbestos was being removed from the site.
"Under the nbn Fibre Upgrade Program work to replace old copper with new high speed fibre cable is taking place. When work is finished more than 5000 premises in the Wendouree area will be able to upgrade to a fibre connection with an internet provider of their choice," they said.
"As part of the upgrade works some telecommunications puts need to be upgraded to accommodate new transmission equipment and cabling.
"Some of these works also involve the safe removal of asbestos-containing material. All nbn field technicians and contractors comply with both federal and state government requirements and follow industry best practises."
While there was no indication of anything untoward happening during the removal, the NBN spokesperson was unable to state where else in Ballarat they're expecting to find asbestos.
