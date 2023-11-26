BCA ROUND 7 REVIEW | Roscholler makes two tons on the trot, Golden Point in miracle win

Two-time Cleary Medalist Cole Roscholler has made it back-to-back centuries, smashing unbeaten 128 off as many balls against Brown Hill in Sunday's one day clash.
Roscholler brought up his 100 in the 47th over and went about plundering the Brown Hill attack in the final overs as his side reached 6-228.
Ultimately it was those final few runs which would prove the difference as Brown Hill chased hard, falling just short of the total, ending the innings at 9-205.
Brown Hill's batting was strong throughout the innings with the in-form Akila Lakshan top-scoring on 46, but he had plenty of support from Lahriu Gunasinhage (39), Ryan Knowles (30) and Jason Knowles (28), but no-one was able to go on and make the big score like Roscholler had earlier in the day.
East Ballarat bounced back from its defeat to Brown Hill on Saturday, winning a thriller by just one wicket over Darley at Darley Park.
With a fixture that read four successive games at home, it looked a dream for draw for the Lions, but scores of just 97, 104 and 102 in the past three innings' will be cause for concern as they are now out of touch with the top four teams.
The bowlers are doing their job however, putting all sorts of pressure on the opposition batters, but it hasn't as yet seen positive results, East getting home for the loss of nine wickets with 14 overs to spare.
Golden Point has survived the fright of its life against Naps-Sebas, thanks to a Josh White special late in the game.
White saw his teammates fall to tight line-and-length from the Naps-Sebas bowlers which at one stage had his team at 7-97 in the chase of 172. But he along with Daniel White hit out late, with Josh leading his to a miraculous come-from-behind win with an unbeaten 76, as the Pointess maintained their unbeaten run.
Buninyong's batting again let it down, losing its last six wickets in a hurry to fall 109-runs short of Mount Clear.
Only Tom Le Leivre 84no saved Mount Clear from a low score, as he helped his side to 8-182. Buninyong were looking alright early in the chase with Naditha Tissera and Liam Mason batting well. But when they were dismissed, the Bunnies tail failed to wag, with the last six batters all making zero or one as they crashed to be all out for 73.
Mount Clear's Ashley George had a field day late, finishing with 4-12 off his nine overs.
Ballarat-Redan spectacular season continued in fine style eclipsing Bacchus Marsh at St Patrick's Oval.
The match was reduced to 45-overs-a-side but that didn't bother the Two Swords who compiled 6-205 with opener Ravi Sandhu hitting out for 54, getting the team off to a flyer.
Bacchus Marsh never really got into the chase, with Jayden Hayes continuing on his wicket-taking form with 4-24 and Zac Jenkins chipping in with 3-25, the Bulls found themselves all out for just 129.
Mount Clear 8-182 (T Le Lievre 84no, L Mason 4-31) def Buninyong 73 (A George 4-12)
Wendouree 6-228 (C Roscholler 128no) def Brown Hill 9-205 (A Lackshan 46, L Gunasinhage 39, A McCafferty 5-31)
Naps-Sebas 172 (C Hucker 59, L Corden 57, A Warrick 4-19, D White 3-19) def by Golden Point 8-175 (J White 76no, H Peirson 3-31)
Darley 102 (K Ettridge 3-16) def by East Ballarat 9-103 (B Longhurst 3-19, H Wickramasinghe 3-31)
Ballarat-Redan 6-205 (R Sandhu 52, J Hayes 39) def Bacchus Marsh 129 (J Hayes 4-24, Z Jenkins 3-25)
LADDER
GOLDEN POINT 42, BALLARAT-REDAN 36, WENDOUREE 31, EAST BALLARAT 31, Mount Clear 24, Darley 18, Bacchus Marsh 18, Brown Hill 6, Naps-Sebas 6, Buninyong 6
Ballarat-Redan 0-215 (M Riding 112no, R Hind 102no) v Lucas (no details provided)
Ballan 79 (G Paxman 3-9, W Hodgins 3-15) def by East Ballarat 8-82 (G Paxman 3-9, W Hodgins 3-15)
Bacchus Marsh 9-165 (R Brown 43, J McGrath 41) def by Creswick Imperials 9-166 (R Brown 43, J McGrath 41)
Wendouree 9-172 (M Skinner 66, E Green 3-24) def Burrumbeet 8-167 (M Skinner 66, E Green 3-24)
Dunnstown 193 (S Mackie 75, P White 38no, J Lewis 3-22) def Golden Point 9-138 (E Holloway 38no
LADDER
EAST BALLARAT 33, CRESWICK IMPERIALS 33, BURRUMBEET 24, BACCHUS MARSH 21, Dunnstown 21, Lucas 18, Ballan 18, Wendouree 18, Golden Point 9, Ballarat-Redan 9
Naps-Sebas 144 (J Walker-Corbet 61, J Crosbie 3-20, L Armstrong 3-30) def North Ballarat 116 (J Scott 3-5)
Coronet v Darley (no details provided)
Bacchus Marsh v Buninyong (no details provided)
Wendouree v Brown Hill (no details provided)
Mount Clear v VRI Delacombe (no details provided)
Coronet-Newlyn v Mount Clear (no details provided)
Coronet v Wendouree (no details provided)
Bacchus Marsh v Lucas (no details provided)
Darley 168 (S Sanders 68, C Werts 4-25, W Brand 3-33) v East Ballarat (no scores provided)
Golden Point 6-200 (M Soloman 75no. J Irish 58, S Boag 3-31) v Ballarat-Redan 192 (B Hando 68, S Solomon 4-26, M Williams 3-30)
Lucas v Naps-Sebas (no details provided)
East Ballarat v Elaine (no details provided)
VRI Delacombe 9-150 (M Ryan 61no, C Cleary 35) def by Creswick Imperials 1-154 (P Antonio 71no, N Chalmers 64)
Buninyong v Brown Hill (no details provided)
