Emma Stewart makes clean sweep of four group 1 Breeders Crown finals

Cardigan-based champion trainer Emma Stewart has again been the enforcer in the Breeders Crown.
Stewart took her influence in the series to the next level by taking out all four group 1 two and three-year-old pacing finals at Melton on Saturday night.
She has previously won three, but this time she took the lot.
Timmy Rictor captured the $250,000 final for two-year-old colts and geldings; Very Pretty stretched her unbeaten run to five in the $250,000 two-year-old fillies' final; Perfect Class triumphed in the $150,000 final for three-year-old colts and geldings; and Major Delight took her career earnings to almost $600,000 by winning the $150,000 three-year-old fillies' final.
Major Delight led home a stable trifecta.
This followed wins in 14 of the 16 Breeders Crown heats and semi-final for Stewart.
These included success in seven of the eight semi-finals the previous week.
Stewart, who now has 127 group 1 wins to her name, took her season tally of victories past 250 at the weekend, with other wins in South Australia and Tasmania as well.
This is the fifth time she has reached this mark.
This will be Stewart's last expansive campaign in a series this season.
She has chosen not to take any horses to the Inter Dominion in Queensland despite having a major say in last year's series in Victoria, where she was dominant in three rounds of heats - winning seven and qualifying four pacers for the final. Act Now finished third in the final at Melton.
Stewart's neighbour Anton Golino also continued his run of success in the Breeders Crown.
He guided Van Thorens to victory in the group 1 $100,000 final for two-year-old trotting colts and geldings for the Yabby Dam Farms stable. It was Van Thorens' maiden win.
