Some Ballarat Cup Day marquees remain available

Some marquee packages remain available for Ballarat Cup Day, but the message is get in quick.
Ballarat Turf Club chief executive officer Belinda Glass said while there had been no shortage of demand, there were still some last-minute opportunities for racegoers for the Saturday, December 9, raceday.
She said bookings had been great overall, with all indoor packages sold.
Glass said as there had been with the previous Cup Day timeslot of late November, there remained a strong end of year/Christmas break-up flavour, although there had been a reduction in booking for corporate groups with the later date.
The BTC is also encouraging racegoers to pre-book general admission.
Registrations for Central Square fashions on the field have also opened online through the BTC's website.
The competition features the categories of contemporary lady, local lady, gentleman and millinery of the day.
Despite the meeting being later this year, the programming remains the same with the listed Sportsbet Ballarat Cup, 2000m, continuing to be worth $500,000.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.