Bring the kids? Why not! Ballarat Dinner CWA on recruitment drive

Looking for support, friendship and good times with busy mums like yourself?
Then the Ballarat Dinner CWA branch wants to hear from you.
"You meet some amazing women with all sorts of experience in work and life," president Fiona Hoey said.
"I've met so many wonderful people and made so many connections and friendships within Ballarat through the CWA."
Ms Hoey joined the branch in 2007 as a newcomer to the region with a young family.
"Our new motto is care, empower, contribute," she said.
"It shows that we are all inclusive - and people from any walk of life are welcome.
"Our dinner branch is primarily working women but if, for example, you have younger children - some of our members bring them along.
"If you don't want to - and just want a night out with female friends - that's OK too."
The president said the CWA was about so much more than craft and cookery - and had a strong advocacy role.
"We're not all about scones and tea and cooking. You honestly don't have to be good at any of those things to join," she said.
"You just need an interest in people and a desire to help fundraise.
"We're very much about serving the community."
She said there was a special focus on helping the vulnerable, isolated, lonely and disadvantaged - as well as challenging decision-makers to drive social change.
The CWA also holds State Conferences with some seriously impressive guests, and when we caught up with the team on Monday, they were about to head into a Christmas party with all four Ballarat CWA branches.
"If a daytime meeting suits you better, there are different meeting times at different branches across Ballarat," Ms Hoey said.
"We also have camps and other activities for children."
The Ballarat Dinner branch meets on the second Tuesday of the month at the Golf House Hotel in Doveton Street North.
Members also get a monthly magazine - and bonuses including discount B-and-B style accommodation at the CWA's Toorak mansion.
The Victorian Country Women's Association was formed in 1928 and has over 4000 members.
To find out more, email fionalouisehoey@gmail.com or call 0438 304 590 (before 8pm).
