Ballarat's hospitality headliners celebrated in 2023 Golden Plate awards

Ballarat's hospitality scene has been celebrated with a series of top honours at the annual Golden Plate awards.
Peasant Ballarat executive chef and co-owner Doug Kerr took out the top gong, named Golden Plate 2023 Chef of the Year, after beating seven of the region's top chefs in a cook-off.
Golden Plate judges said Mr Kerr was a "familiar face to discerning diners" in the region having tasted previous success in the awards.
"Doug's focus in the kitchen at Peasant Restaurant is simplicity and the farm-to-plate style of cooking adopted by the poorer rural communities of Britain and Europe," they said.
"Think snapping-fresh seasonal and ultra-local produce cooked with great flair and precision and served with a huge dash of humility and simplicity."
It is the second time Mr Kerr has won the Peter Watson Memorial Best Chef award at the Golden Plates, having taken the title previously for his European style menu at Criterion Clunes before opening Peasant in July, 2022, with best friend and restauranteur Dan Tesoriero.
Chefs consumed more than 1000 courses at almost 60 venues across north, central, southern and western Victoria during six months of judging for the 2023 awards, which were announced during a ceremony in Geelong on November 27.
18th Amendment Bar Ballarat's Savannah Stevens shone for her customer service, taking out the award for Most Outstanding Front of House and receiving the first ever perfect score from judges.
"Savannah demonstrated the pinnacle of customer service - she went above and beyond her call of duty to ensure a punter she didn't know could gain some benefit she could not provide," the judges wrote.
Higher Society took out the Best Licenced Cafe award again and The Shared Table Buninyong won best menu of local produce and was highly commended in the category for best local drinks list.
Daylesford Japanese eatery Kadota took out a swag of awards including the coveted State Golden Plate for the third year running, elevating it into the Golden Plate Hall of Fame. Its apprentice chef Alexis Saville won apprentice of the year in a competition held in Melbourne in October.
The hatted restaurant was also crowned the state winner for best contemporary dining, and was highly commended for its customer service.
Dunnstown's Inglenook Dairy won the Golden Plate's Chef Choice local producer award, and Meredith Hotel was highly commended in the people's choice award.
The 2023 award success for Ballarat hospitality venues and producers follows a strong showing in the 2022 Golden Plate awards in which local restaurants and bars took home several awards.
