How to make gravy: Buy a unique work by viral Ballarat artist

BH
By Bryan Hoadley
Updated November 28 2023 - 8:48am, first published 7:00am
Ballarat ceramicist Shelby Sherritt has upcycled 10 gravy boats for a fundraiser with Vinnies and Gravox. Picture by Lachlan Bence
One of a kind works from one of Ballarat's most popular artists will be available for a limited time, with ten pieces to be auctioned off to raise money for people struggling over the holiday period.

