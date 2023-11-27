How to make gravy: Buy a unique work by viral Ballarat artist

One of a kind works from one of Ballarat's most popular artists will be available for a limited time, with ten pieces to be auctioned off to raise money for people struggling over the holiday period.
In partnership with Gravox and St Vincent De Paul Society, ceramicist Shelby Sherritt has upcycled 10 gravy boats from Vinnie's stores, which will be sold via online auction from December 28, 2023.
Ms Sherritt has a huge following on social media sites such as TikTok, where she has amassed two million followers, and regularly sells out of stock.
The partnership comes as St Vincent de Paul Society has experienced a 40 per cent increase in calls for assistance in the past year, and research by Gravox finding more than a quarter of Australians are in a worse financial position than a year ago.
The research has also found 17 per cent of Australians will be buying Christmas gifts at an op shop for the first time in 2023, as more than half of people surveyed will try to save money this festive season.
Ms Sherritt said giving and receiving was always an important part of Christmas, but with the cost of living crisis putting a growing number of people under financial strain, it was particularly important this year.
"When we're thinking about Christmas, and we're spending money on getting presents, it was a really nice initiative to give back in more ways than just a donation," she said.
"It's just really amazing that I can use my creative skill to be able to give back, and especially when times are really tough right now."
The popular serving dish will be a feature of many Australian tables during the Christmas period, and Ms Sherritt has decorated ten with her own colourful style to create a series of unique Christmas centerpieces.
Two of Ms Sherritt's favourite items from the collection are an Australiana themed gravy boat and a gingerbread house inspired piece.
"They're really varied, they all had different shapes and sizes, so every single one I had to sketch out some ideas and utilise the clay and the design to suit each gravy boat," she said.
"They all have their own little quirks because I tried to interweave all these different types of Christmases, and how we spend Christmas together, and all different traditions."
For those that miss out on Ms Sherritt's unique pieces, Vinnies and Gravox are encouraging people to visit op shops and buy their own gravy boat by offering a free Gravox product with every purchase.
Ms Sherritt said she hopes people get behind the good cause by buying and decorating items themselves.
"I'm hoping it will inspire other people to go out and get gravy boats and support [the charity] via getting second hand presents from Vinnies," she said.
In a statement, St Vincent de Paul Society national president Mark Gaetani said there were 761,000 Australian children whose families were struggling to afford groceries and household bills.
"The Christmas period is one of celebrating and joy, however this isn't the reality for many Australians," he said.
"We greatly appreciate initiatives from our partners like Gravox, which are crucial at this time of year to help spread further awareness and support those who need it."
Shelby Sherritt's ten bespoke gravy boats will be sold via online auction between November 28 and December 5, 2023, with all proceeds going to Vinnies.
To place a bid on the items visit Gravox.com.au/BuyABoat.
