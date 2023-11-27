The Courier
Monday, 27 November 2023
Good Samaritan knocked unconscious in Ballarat Central pub fight

By Gabrielle Hodson
Updated November 27 2023 - 2:31pm, first published 2:26pm
Detectives are seeking information on two separate weekend incidents connected to licenced venues in Ballarat Central.

