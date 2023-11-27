Good Samaritan knocked unconscious in Ballarat Central pub fight

Detectives are seeking information on two separate weekend incidents connected to licenced venues in Ballarat Central.
Just before midnight on Friday, a fight broke out between security guards and a group of men at a licenced premises on Lydiard Street.
It's alleged that as a result of a person being escorted from the premises and then trying to get back in, a scuffle has broken out - and a security guard has been assaulted.
Police said two members of the public have come to the aid of the guard and have also been assaulted, knocking one unconscious.
The male and female victims were taken to Grampians Health (Ballarat Base) in stable conditions with upper body injuries.
Around 1am Sunday, police said they were patrolling the corner of Camp and Mair streets when a man yelled abuse at officers.
Members stopped to speak to the male - who continued to use abusive and indecent language in a public place.
The man refused to provide his details to police and was then arrested.
While walking the man to the divisional van, police allege a group of six to eight people began to hinder police and make threats.
A 20-year-old woman is alleged to have pushed a constable in the chest.
After repeated requests to leave, officers allege the woman escalated the behaviour before she was sprayed with OC foam.
A 20-year-old Bacchus Marsh woman was released at the scene and will be interviewed at a later date.
A 21-year-old Darley man was also interviewed and released pending a summons to appear at the Ballarat Magistrates Court at a later date.
Anyone with information about either assault should contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or Ballarat Criminal Investigation Unit.
