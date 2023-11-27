Classic arcade coming to Bridge Mall

Classic games such as Daytona USA, basketball shooting, and Dance Dance Revolution could be coming to Bridge Mall, with one of Australia's most popular arcades preparing to open a Ballarat centre.
A planning application on the City of Ballarat website has revealed the former Priceline pharmacy site, on the corner of the mall and Grenville Street South, is set to become a Timezone.
Timezone is one of Australia's most popular chains of amusement arcades, with over 50 centres across Australia.
The first Timezone arcade opened in Perth in 1978, and the organisation also operates internationally in countries including India, New Zealand, Singapore and the Philippines.
According to the planning permit, the Bridge Mall Timezone will feature a large games floor, as well multiple party rooms, and a "winners vault", where players will be able to trade in hard won tickets.
It's not specified what games will be coming to Ballarat, but the Timezone website advertises a wide range of entertainment from karaoke and photo booths to virtual reality experiences and classic racing games such as Mario Kart.
Right now, the Bridge Mall is currently being redeveloped by the City of Ballarat, which is building a road to extend Sturt Street to east-bound traffic.
Grenville Street will be closed to south-bound traffic permanently from Curtis Street to Little Bridge Street.
Meanwhile, developers are tearing down the facade of the classic Norwich Plaza.
