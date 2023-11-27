The Courier
Monday, 27 November 2023
Classic arcade coming to Bridge Mall

BH
By Bryan Hoadley
Updated November 27 2023 - 5:02pm, first published 4:30pm
A Timezone arcade is set to be built in Ballarat's Bridge Mall. Photo supplied
Classic games such as Daytona USA, basketball shooting, and Dance Dance Revolution could be coming to Bridge Mall, with one of Australia's most popular arcades preparing to open a Ballarat centre.

