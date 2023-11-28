Shiny new trucks for Ballarat waste removal

New rubbish trucks are rolling out in Ballarat to address the city's rapid growth, at a cool $471,000 each.
At the November 22 council meeting, councillors voted through four tender contracts worth a total of $1.9 million for waste compactors.
A fourth truck was needed to meet expanding service needs driven by population growth in Ballarat.
The three previous trucks had run their course, having driven 200,000 kilometres each pickup and dropping off Ballarat's kerbside rubbish.
These trucks were bought in 2016 and have run approximately 10,000 hours.
It was a struggle to secure the trucks, with long wait and delivery lead times for waste fleet, general fleet and plant machinery items.
The council had allocated $1 million to the fleet replacement program in the 2023-24 budget.
Waste management has been front of mind in late 2023, thanks to the council looking at the state government-mandated four-bin system change in 2025.
The council is also trying to tackle ballooning landfill, with Ballarat creating 65 tonnes of waste per day at a cost of $28,000 a day.
Council found making landfill waste a fortnightly pick-up would be beneficial in reducing landfill and encourage people to be more watchful with waste - finding 40 per cent of landfill could be recycled or used for organic waste.
Ballarat's population growth averages about 2 per cent a year.
Waste management costs the council millions annually - last financial year, council spent $6.3 million in waste capital infrastructure.
The waste management charge on residents totalled $23.3 million in 2022-23.
The 2023-24 waste and street cleaning operations budget is $10.8 million.
Opening and close landfill cells at the Smythesdale facility costs $6 million, and the cells only have a lifespan of around three years.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.