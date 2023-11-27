'Serious physical assault': Warrenheip man allegedly attacks pregnant woman

An alleged attack on a 31-week pregnant woman at a caravan in Lake Bolac has landed a Warrenheip man in jail.
The 42-year-old man, who cannot be named to avoid identifying the alleged victim, appeared from custody at the Ballarat Magistrates' Court on Monday to apply for bail, after his arrest by police earlier that morning.
He did not have a lawyer and represented himself in the proceedings.
It was alleged on November 23, and the morning of November 24, the man had stayed with a woman in a caravan in Lack Bolac, who was 31-weeks pregnant with his child at the time.
In the early hours of November 24, police alleged the 42-year-old became abusive towards the woman after she did not say "goodnight" to him before going to bed.
In the middle of the night, the woman got out of bed to go to the bathroom. The man allegedly got out of bed and hit the woman multiple times in the face as she made her way through the annex of the caravan.
The woman's nose began to bleed heavily, and the following morning began to swell at both eyes.
On November 25, the woman presented to the Ballarat Base Hospital, with medical assessments revealing she had a nasal fracture, soft tissue damage and bruising.
The man was arrested at the Ballarat police station on Monday morning.
The 42-year-old, who is on the sex offenders registry for life after a conviction in 2019, also faced charges of failing to report contact with a child - a requirement under the sex offenders registration act.
Police opposed the man's bail as they believed he posed a risk to the safety of the alleged victim and the community in general.
Speaking from the dock, the man said he "made full admissions off-the-bat".
"I have been upfront, I handed myself in. I am not a risk to her anymore," he told the court.
Magistrate Michelle Hodgson did not grant the man bail, citing his history of poor compliance with court orders, the serious nature of the alleged offending, and the likelihood of prison time upon a guilty plea.
"This is a serious physical assault of a woman who was vulnerable and 31-weeks pregnant," the magistrate said.
"Today I don't have the evidence to be persuaded that compelling reasons (for bail) exist."
Support is available for those who may be distressed. Phone Lifeline 13 11 14; MensLine 1300 789 978; Kids Helpline 1800 551 800; beyondblue 1300 224 636; 1800RESPECT 1800 737 732.
