The Courier
Tuesday, 28 November 2023
'Serious physical assault': Warrenheip man allegedly attacks pregnant woman

Alex Dalziel
By Alex Dalziel
Updated November 28 2023 - 12:25pm, first published 10:30am
Ballarat Law Courts. File picture
Ballarat Law Courts. File picture

An alleged attack on a 31-week pregnant woman at a caravan in Lake Bolac has landed a Warrenheip man in jail.

