Women involved in alleged all-in Ballarat nightclub brawl front court

Two of the five women involved in an alleged all-in brawl on the dancefloor of The Deck night club have fronted court on affray charges.
The court heard at about 2.55am on August 5, 2023, two groups of women were dancing on the first floor of the Lydiard Street night club when the alleged altercation broke out between them.
CCTV footage captured one of the women, Jazz Newman, allegedly pushing another woman on the dance floor, beginning an altercation involving the five women.
During the course of the alleged altercation, the fight moved to the stair well, with two of the women falling down a stair case as they continued to scuffle.
Another woman, Tara Gangur was accused of striking a woman to the head nine times during the fight - and stomping on her face as she passed over her to leave.
Onlookers were also allegedly attacked in the altercation, with a male allegedly getting headbutted by one of the woman, and another allegedly getting elbowed.
All five declined to provide statements to the police following the incident.
Tara Gangur and Jazz Newman appeared at the Ballarat Magistrates' Court on Monday to face the charges.
Newman's lawyer sought an adjournment, and Gangur's lawyer sought a sentence indication.
Magistrate Michelle Hodgson however refused to provide a sentence indication due to the "seriousness" of the charges.
The matter was adjourned until January 16, 2024.
