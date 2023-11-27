Five children, two drivers in Sebastopol smash

Paramedics have assessed two drivers and five young children after a t-bone smash in Rubicon Street, Sebastopol.
The Fiat sedan and Pajero four wheel drive collided at the corner of Ripon Street on Monday, with concerned passers by calling emergency services at 5.53pm on Monday, November 27.
"I've lived just down the road and this is the 10th crash I've seen here in three years," pedestrian Jamie Walker said.
"I think this would be the worst.
"Something needs to be done - a roundabout or lights or something. It's so busy here now."
Witnesses said the Fiat was heading east along Rubicon Street when it collided with the Pajero, which was heading north from Verdon Street into Ripon street.
Both cars had five children between them - including toddlers and preschoolers.
Witnesses said three children were in the badly-damaged Fiat - a girl aged about three, another girl about six and a boy aged around eight.
"They were screaming their lungs out," Mr Walker said.
"They didn't know what had happened.
"I helped to get them out. The sound and smell of the airbags really scared them.
"The lady who was driving sat there for quite some time in shock, then I saw get out and she was taken into the back of one of the ambulances."
He said he saw two girls in the Pajero, which sustained less damage - including a child aged about two.
Police, paramedics and firefighters all attended the scene, which caused parts of Rubicon Street to be blocked for at least half an hour.
"I was just walking down the street when all this happened," Mr Walker said.
"A lot of people stopped to help and see if everyone was OK.
"One of my neighbours said this was the 15th or 16th accident she had seen here.
"Something has to be done."
