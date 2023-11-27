The Courier
Monday, 27 November 2023
Home/News/Latest News
Breaking

Five children, two drivers in Sebastopol smash

Gabrielle Hodson
By Gabrielle Hodson
Updated November 27 2023 - 4:58pm, first published 4:50pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Emergency services at the scene of the crash on Monday, November 27. Picture by Adam Trafford
Emergency services at the scene of the crash on Monday, November 27. Picture by Adam Trafford

Paramedics have assessed two drivers and five young children after a t-bone smash in Rubicon Street, Sebastopol.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Gabrielle Hodson

Gabrielle Hodson

Senior Journalist

'All-rounder' journalist since 1993. I've worked in print, radio, TV & online as well as radio & TV producing and radio presenting. Working on Wadawurrung land. There are 7.9 billion stories out there. I'd love to hear yours...

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.