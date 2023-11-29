The Courier
Wednesday, 29 November 2023
Home/News/Health
Health

Could robots and AI help older people age well?

MS
By Michelle Smith
November 29 2023 - 11:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Federation Universitys Professor Fadi Charchar, Professor Shane Thomas, Professor Colette Browning and Professor Britt Klein at the launch of the ARC Industrial Transformation Training Centre in Optimal Ageing. Picture supplied
Federation Universitys Professor Fadi Charchar, Professor Shane Thomas, Professor Colette Browning and Professor Britt Klein at the launch of the ARC Industrial Transformation Training Centre in Optimal Ageing. Picture supplied

Robotics, sensors, artificial intelligence and other digital technologies will help support an ageing population into the future and a new research centre aims to find out just how these new technologies fit into the ageing process.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MS

Michelle Smith

journalist

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.