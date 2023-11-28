Magistrate slams violent behaviour in hospital emergency

A magistrate has denounced violent behaviour in the emergency department, as new figures show climbing rates of occupational violence in hospitals.
The comments came during a hearing for a man pleading guilty to damaging property at the Ballarat Base Hospital's emergency department.
The court heard the man was taken to the ED at 2am on March 31 by an ambulance after a night of drinking.
The 31-year-old man, who will not be named as he avoided a conviction, became agitated as he waited in the ED, stood up and punched a plaster wall while swearing at staff at the hospital.
He was escorted out of the ED by security, but was refused to be taken by taxi drivers due to his agitated behaviour.
At about 4am, the man became aggressive towards security, and police were called.
He was arrested for criminal damage and taken to the police station to sober up.
The court heard the man told police he "did not remember much of the night" and had 28 drinks and diazepam prior to his hospital admission.
Magistrate Michelle Hodgson spoke on recent reports about the rising number of attacks on emergency workers when giving her sentencing remarks.
"This is a serious matter, we have seen lots of media reports of how medical professionals are frequently subject to violent and inappropriate behaviour by people who are often affected by alcohol or drugs," the magistrate said.
"It is not only the physical distress caused to emergency workers, those people who are also seeking assistance in the emergency department shouldn't be subject to these types of behaviours.
"I need to impose a penalty that reflects the community denunciation of this kind of conduct."
The man was fined $300 without conviction.
